Kali Goulet, Elyse Bushman and Anna Thaler are each wrapping up their first year of high school track.

But that relative inexperience hasn’t kept those three from making an impact for McDonell as Goulet, Bushman and Thaler prepare to compete at this weekend’s Division 3 state track and field championships in La Crosse.

Goulet, Bushman and Thaler are teaming up with senior Isabelle Keck in the 800-meter relay while Bushman is the only freshman in the 300 hurdle field and Thaler competes in the triple jump.

The relay team advanced to state after finishing fourth at last Thursday’s Division 3 sectionals in Cameron with a time of 1 minute, 50.62 seconds — edging out Clear Lake by nearly four tenths of a second for the final state transfer spot.

“I definitely think we had it in us but we were seeded eighth so I think going into this we were nervous and me personally, I was like let’s go prove everybody wrong,” Goulet said after Thursday’s sectional. “Let’s go get a team PR and let’s make it to state.”

McDonell picked up nearly two seconds from its regional title to qualify, battling from an underdog spot Bushman said suits the group well.

“I was told everybody would have to PR to be able to make it to state, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know,’” Thaler said. “But with running it I was thinking I don’t want to have any regrets afterward, so I put everything I got into it and afterward I didn’t have any regrets so it worked out well.”

Juniors Goulet and Thaler joined the team for the first time this spring and have made an impact in sprints, jumps and relays. The juniors said the team is very supportive with the senior Keck being the team’s “No. 1 supporter.” Goulet and Thaler are still new to track but not new to state tournaments. Goulet and Thaler were outside hitters last fall in helping the McDonell volleyball team repeat as Division 4 state champions before Goulet started nearly every game in the winter as the Macks girls basketball squad won its first Division 5 state championship.

Both juniors have more history with volleyball and basketball and were surprised at the impact they’ve been able to make right away.

“It’s something I definitely didn’t expect to happen,” Thaler said of qualifying for state. “I didn’t really know what to expect coming to high school track because it’s definitely more serious than middle school track and it was a very surreal moment and it still hasn’t really hit me yet but it’s amazing.”

In addition to Friday’s preliminary race and potentially Saturday’s final, Thaler, Bushman and Keck are in individual competition as well. Thaler is heading to state in the triple jump after taking fourth as she improved her previous personal best effort by nearly two feet to advance to Friday’s competition.

“When it happened it was just crazy,” Thaler said. “I put into it everything I got and did the same thing during my run. I said I’ve got to put in everything I got and I got 34(-10¾) and I had two-foot PR almost. That was crazy for me. I did not know I could do that.”

Bushman will run in Friday’s preliminaries and with a fast time can lock herself into Saturday’s final. The freshman was second to Webster standout senior Ava Washburn at sectionals and will run next to some familiar faces with Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Emma Lechleitner and Washburn in the second of two preliminary races.

Keck will compete in Friday’s pole vault competition after finishing third at sectionals. McDonell coach Marty Bushland said Keck was a little unsure entering sectionals after disappointing efforts at the Western Cloverbelt Conference and regional meets. But the coach had no doubt Keck would come through to cap her career in La Crosse.

“She’s a huge performer on the big stage,” Bushland said of Keck. “The state meet should be a piece of cake for her.”

Last winter, Keck was a key contributor for the first-year Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics co-op, helping the team finish third at the Division 1 state competition as a team before coming home eighth all-around in Division 1 solo competition. Keck owns the school record at 10 feet and is seeded eighth of 16 competitors for state.

Two boys will be in action for the Macks as Paul Pfeifer and Sam Tokarski qualified for the first time. Pfeifer will be busy in two distance races, running the 3,200 on Friday before the 1,600 on Saturday. This year has been a breakout one for Pfeifer in cross country and track and field. Last fall, Pfeifer finished second individually while leading the Macks cross country team to a Division 3 sectional title. At state, Pfeifer was 44th as McDonell came home ninth as a team.

The UW-Platteville signee used late surges to take second in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at sectionals and credits both Bushland and former teammate Dan Anderson — now running at UW-Whitewater — for their knowledge and setting an example to follow.

“It’s just really fun honestly,” Pfeifer said of advancing to state. “I am just so super excited I get to do it.”

The junior Tokarski is onto state in the 110 hurdles following his third-place finish at sectionals. Tokarski has the top performance in both hurdle events in the latest Chippewa County Honor Roll but felt his best shot for state would be in the 300. But a tough race with several hit hurdles limited Tokarski to sixth in the 300 after his strong effort in the 110. Even though Tokarski won’t be pulling double duty, Thursday’s performance in the 110 has given him confidence in what he doesn’t consider to be his best event.

“I already knew I was capable at the 300s, but now I now that I’m extremely capable in the 110s and the faces of my coaches were amazing,” Tokarski said after sectionals. “Marty (Bushland) he’s not into sprint events as much because he’s a distance runner coach, but his face, it brightened me up because I know they know and I know that I can make it.”

Tokarski will run in the first of two preliminaries on Friday with his eyes set on making Saturday’s final.

“It means a lot because it was my goal the past four months,” Tokarski said of state. “I had a Post-It note on top of my bed. Every time I woke up I saw my goal. I stretched every day. I worked out every day. This is my goal. This is my dream.”

IN PHOTOS: Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23 Division 3 track and field sectionals in Cameron 5-25-23