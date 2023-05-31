Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At first, Trent Nitek viewed track and field as a means to an end.

With his sights set on playing football in college, Nitek knew a strong spring on the track could help put him on the radar of football coaches at the next level.

Thus far, it’s mission accomplished as the junior enters this week’s Division 3 state track and field championships in La Crosse as one of the fastest runners in state in his first season with the sport.

Nitek has the fastest Division 3 and fifth-fastest 100-meter dash time in the state so far, a 10.74-second effort the junior laid down in victory at the Dave Landgraf invitational in Bloomer on May 2. His 22.04 in the 200-meter dash from May 16’s East Lakeland Conference championships is the second-best Division 3 time in Wisconsin.

Last fall Nitek ran for 166 yards and four touchdowns for the Lake Holcombe football team with 123 of those rushing yards, 48 receiving yards and four total scores coming in a 50-8 victory over rival New Auburn. Wanting to enhance his athletic resume to potential college football coaches, Nitek took up track and field for the first time this spring.

“Track looks good on your resume,” Nitek said after last Thursday’s Division 3 sectionals in Cameron.

As do the numbers Nitek has put up so far. The junior won the 200 sectional title in a fast field in 22.04 and was fastest in 100 preliminaries before finishing third in the 100 finals — a race he had to run without his usual running shoes.

Nitek has had to pick up “quite a bit” of the technique of sprinting on the fly. And while the junior is far from a finished product as a runner, his natural ability has already made him a title contender each time he hits the track.

“Not much to it,” Nitek said of running. “Just gotta have good starts, good teamwork in the team (events) and just a lot of running.”

Now Nitek will get the chance to show what he can do in front of the state — and yes, many college football coaches — on the big stage of the state track and field meet. The sectional’s top three finishers (Shell Lake’s Landon Deneen, Eau Claire Regis’ Carson Tate and Nitek) also laid down the top times entering the 100 preliminaries while Nitek’s sectional championship time of 22.04 in the 200 is the fastest in the field.

Blake Anders, Dylan Bowe and Avery Turany will be teaming up with Nitek to run in the 800-meter relay. The quartet advanced to state after taking fourth at sectionals with a time of 1:34.54. While this spring is Nitek’s first with track and field, the trio of Anders, Bowe and Turany have been with the Knights all throughout high school. All three helped relays reach sectionals in 2021 and 2022 before missing out on state.

“It’s honestly amazing,” Bowe said of qualifying for state. “Our sophomore year we had a chance. We got to sectionals and me and Blake ended up dropping the baton, and just to be able to get back here and we were able to go to state is just amazing.”

Anders will start out the race before handing off to Bowe, will hand off to Turany. And once Turany gets the baton, knowing who is closing out the deal, the senior has one goal in mind.

“Get the baton to Trent and don’t drop it is pretty much the goal,” Turany said with a smile. “Just get it from Point A to Point B with Point B being Trent and just making sure he gets the handoff. He usually takes care of business for us.”

Anders, Bowe and Turany will get to cap their prep careers on the state’s biggest stage as they run in the first of two preliminaries, aiming to make Saturday’s finals. Turany said they’ll need to clean up some things if they want to make it to day two. But working hard isn’t something the team shies away from.

“I think we’re a one-of-a-kind group,” Bowe said. “We all work hard and I just think that’s something important to have.”

Emma Lechleitner joins those four at state as the junior advanced in the 300-meter hurdles after taking third at sectionals. It was a race that didn’t feature Lechleitner’s best time, or even leave the junior feeling particularly good. But once the race wound down and she saw the opportunity to advance, she gave everything she had to make it to La Crosse — so much so it left her wore out for the ensuing 200-meter finals. But that didn’t matter as Lechleitner finished third behind defending state runner-up Ava Washburn of Webster and McDonell freshman Elyse Bushman.

“As soon as I got around this (final) corner I was like I’ve got to get up there otherwise I’m not going to make it,” Lechleitner said.

Lechleitner will once again run with Washburn and Bushman in the 300 preliminaries on Friday with sights set on qualifying for Saturday’s finals. Thursday’s performance represented a breakthrough for Lechleitner, who like Anders, Bowe and Turany had qualified for sectionals in recent years in multiple events but was just short of state.

