The Gilman girls track and field team had just six athletes this spring.

But within that group of a half dozen competitors has once again emerged a pair of bonafide state championship contenders as Gracie Tallier and Bailey Angell enter this weekend’s Division 3 state championships in La Crosse. Both with podium performances on their resumes from past state tournaments, Tallier and Angell are thrilled to once again represent Gilman on state track’s biggest stage.

The senior Tallier is making her third trip to state after winning the 200-meter dash sectional championship and finishing fourth in the 100 finals at last Thursday’s sectional in Cameron. As a sophomore in 2021 Tallier made the finals in the 200 at state before finishing ninth and ran with Ava Gunderson, Sophia Drier and Aubrey Syryczuk in the 1,600 relay. Last year Tallier hit the podium for the first time as she took fourth in the 100 and just missed in the 200 in seventh.

Tallier is once again strong in the sprints but said she doesn’t have a preference on which one she likes better or excels at more.

“At the state last year I did better in the 100 but I was more confident in my 2(00),” Tallier said after Thursday’s sectional. “It just depends on the day I guess.”

Tallier’s freshman year in 2020 was wiped out when that spring season was canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite missing that year she has still put together an impressive list of accomplishments with more than ten Eastern Cloverbelt Conference championships in those three years. As Tallier heads to La Crosse to conclude her high school career, her goals are simple — give it her all and do the best she can. The senior will be in action Friday morning in 100 and 200 preliminary races with the goal of finishing in the top 10 to advance to Saturday’s finals.

Tallier carries a special connection to the track and field program. Her older brother Corey is a part of the only state track championship in school history when he teamed with Travis Gallick, Cody Rosemeyer and Cody Hodowanic to win the 1,600 relay championship in 2011. That year the Pirates nearly won the team championship with a small but potent roster, finishing second by one point to Rosholt.

Five of Gilman’s six girls on the roster were active at sectionals with Claire Drier competing in three events including teaming with Jaylen Copenhaver, Kyra Rabuck and Tallier in the 1,600 relay.

“The girls just work really hard,” Tallier said of the team. “We want to be a good girls track team. When my brother Corey was in school they were so good of a boys track team so I think we push each other and try to do good for the girls.”

Angell was the other Pirate to punch her ticket to state with a sectional championship as the junior won the shot put by more than a foot over Unity’s Emma Johnson with a top toss of 37-feet. The junior is also back at state for the first time after hitting the podium in both 2021 and 2022 with a fourth place finish in the discus as a freshman before taking second in the shot put and sixth in the discus a year ago.

“It’s been a really rough season,” Angell said after the sectional title. “There’s been a lot of issues medical and physical and all that kind of stuff so it’s been kind of up and down but from where I’m at right now I was happy with shot put.”

Her personal best distance in the shot put is 39-8 which she hit last year. This year Angell has thrown as far as 38-5 and believes she can get back near the 40-foot mark in La Crosse.

“I definitely know it’s there,” Angell said. “I definitely know I can hit it. It’s just hitting my positions and that kind of stuff.”

Angell just missed state in the discus after taking fifth but will get the chance to focus on one event this week — the throwing event she prefers.

“I’ve definitely focused a lot more on shot put all the time,” Angell said. “I just liked it a lot more. My strength makes it so much easier to compete with shot put than it does compete with discus.”

Angell has the fifth-best distance from sectionals and will throw with the second flight in Saturday’s shot put competition. The Division 3 girls will throw after the Division 1 boys are finished.

One third of the entire Gilman girls track and field team will be chasing state championships this weekend. It’s an accomplishment both are proud of.

“It’s just so impressive being such a small town, having 95 kids in our entire high school (and) 12 kids all together on our track team,” Angell said. “Just coming out here and actually being able to compete and put up numbers that make a difference (is special).”

