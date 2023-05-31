Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Some throwers rely on raw power and strength for success.

Others are meticulous about their mechanics.

But elite tossers like Andrew Gotham can combine both.

The New Auburn sophomore has been technically sound, especially in recent weeks as he prepares to throw in the Division 3 shot put at the state track and field championships Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

Gotham will be in action after unleashing a sectional championship-winning throw of 48 feet, 11.5 inches last Thursday in Cameron. It was a personal record throw for Gotham and came on his second throw of the day, setting a standard none of the other 14 throwers were able to surpass as he bested Siren senior Derek Thiex (48-6.75) for the top spot.

“I felt something new today when I threw; I had a compression in my arm I really liked, and I could feel a really good flick at the end,” Gotham said after the win. “That’s what got me far.”

Gotham’s athletic ability is easy to see in any of the three sports he plays for the Trojans. Listed as an offensive lineman, defensive lineman, fullback and linebacker this past year for the football team, Gotham also emerged as one of the leading scorers for the New Auburn boys basketball team in the winter, averaging 11.4 points per game with a pair of 22-point efforts mixed in.

“He’s got a good, strong base,” New Auburn track and field coach Keenan Dahl said of Gotham. “He’s real strong and he gets across the circle pretty quick. He’s powerful and explosive. He’s grown all year and today he hit his PR and we’re pretty excited.”

Last year Gotham advanced to sectionals, finishing seventh as the lone freshman in the field. Gotham said he learned a lot from that experience which helped him when he returned to the big stage this year.

“He was close as a freshman, but he’s pretty determined this year,” Dahl said of Gotham.

Gotham said throw coaches from nearby Colfax reached out to offer their help to the talented sophomore. The Vikings consistently have strong throwers and are sending two (Jeanette Hydukovich and Nick Jensen) to this year’s Division 3 state championships. That extra brainpower combined with the coaching on staff Gotham already trusts has helped him improve on his strong freshman campaign.

Gotham’s mechanics stray from the traditional glide technique used by many into more of what the sophomore calls a “side glide.”

“I’m just going to keep working with the side glide,” Gotham said. “My right foot is (a) really wide stance when I land, so once I get that in, I can twist it and push more power. And then my block arm — if I can start with that low when I bring it up and then I swing, it’s going to pull my other arm and go way farther.”

Gotham’s throw of 48-11 was his personal best by more than a foot and has him second amongst Chippewa County throwers, trailing only Chi-Hi’s state-bound senior Thomas Clary (54-1.25). The sophomore’s sectional championship throw has him seeded well in Friday’s second flight with the fifth-best distance overall, and he is the only non-senior amongst the top eight throwers.

Entering state Gotham’s aim is to hit the 50-foot mark, a distance that would put him in contention for a podium finish. Last year Triton Robey tied for fifth in the pole vault to earn the New Auburn program’s first podium finish since 2002.

“Not that he’s satisfied to just make it, but I know that a huge goal was to get there,” Dahl said of Gotham. “But now his sights are going to be to podium. Why not?”

