LA CROSSE — A number of Chippewa County athletes are set up well entering Saturday after strong efforts in Friday’s Division 2 and 3 preliminary races at the state track and field championships.

Cadott freshman Iszy Sonnentag and senior Peter Weir, Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Trent Nitek and Gilman senior Gracie Tallier will run for state sprint titles on Saturday following top-10 finishes during Friday’s preliminaries.

Sonnentag put down the second-fastest time in the girls Division 3 100-meter hurdles and 400 dash as a part of a busy first day for the freshman. Sonnetag started her first state meet by running the hurdles in 15.64 seconds to finish second to Florence sophomore Kamdan Johnson at 15.53 and was runner-up in the 400 in 58.69 after being edged out by Phillips sophomore Mataya Eckert at 58.65.

Sonnentag took eighth in the triple jump with a best leap of 35-feet, 4-inches, a distance she one in the preliminaries and again on the last of her three jumps in the finals.

Weir will run for two state titles Saturday after taking seventh in boys 400 preliminaries. The senior timed in at 51.46 to finish as one of the ten qualifiers in a prelim led by Wauzeka-Steuben’s Seth Bunders (49.74). In Weir is already in the finals for the 800 which run timed finals Saturday.

Nitek was strong in both of his Division 3 sprints as the junior finished first in the 100 and second in the 200. Nitek’s time of 11.17 seconds was fastest in the field, besting defending state champion Carson Tait of Eau Claire Regis (11:30) and Stratford’s Jett Schoenherr (11.33).

Later Nitek came back to finish second in the 200 in 22.07, the fastest in his heat and trailing only Deneen (21.98) among the 17 preliminary competitors.

Gilman senior Gracie Tallier earned the chance for the second podium finish of her career after advancing to the finals of the Division 3 100 sprint. Tallier was seventh overall in 12.97, qualifying out of a close field where 11th-place Grace Kahon of Marathon was less than a tenth of a second behind Tallier. A year ago Tallier was fourth in the 100 at state and is a three-time state qualifier in the event.

Tallier senior did not advance out of the 200 preliminaries after taking 11th in 26.61, .09 seconds behind Eau Claire Immanuel’s Audrey Arndt (26.52) for 10th as Cashton’s Braylee Hyatt (25.75) was first.

Nitek will run for two state titles Saturday while the Knights just missed having two others advance as the boys 800 relay and Emma Lechleitner finished one spot away from qualifying in their respective events. The team of seniors Blake Anders, Dylan Bowe, Avery Turany and the junior Nitek were 11th in their preliminary, .31 seconds behind Marshall for the final advancement spot as Lancaster won in 1:29.92.

The junior Lechleitner finished 11th in 47.94 and was .54 seconds behind McDonell’s Elyse Bushman for the final spot in Saturday’s championship race. Shiocton’s Kendal Stingle was fastest in 46.11.

New Auburn sophomore Andrew Gotham was 11th in the Division 3 shot put for the Trojans with a best toss of 46-feet, 3.75 which came on his first throw of preliminaries. Gotham advanced to state after a sectional championship. Athens senior Aiden Janke won the state title with a best throw of 55-2.75.

The Cadott girls 1,600 relay team of Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager, Lilly Spaeth and Sonnentag finished in 13th place in the preliminaries near the end of the session. The team timed in at 4:14.39 to finish a little more than three seconds behind Laconia (4:11.33) for 10th while Phillips finished first at 4:06.07. The Hornets team finished third at sectionals with one junior (Stephens) and three freshman poised to return next year.

Coming Saturday

Bloomer juniors Lucas Anderson and Anders Michaelsen will be in action Saturday as Anderson takes part in the boys Division 2 1,600 run and Michaelsen runs in the 800. Stanley-Boyd junior Lucas Walker will be joining Michaelsen in the same 800 heat race while senior Teagan Becker competes in the high jump and Zack Boes makes his return to state as he takes part in the pole vault for the second time.

Gilman junior Bailey Angell hits the shot put pit in Division 3 action looking to improve on her second-place finish in 2022.

