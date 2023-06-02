LA CROSSE — The McDonell girls 800-meter relay team likes to be the underdog.

But eventually, that label may no longer fit.

The Macks entered Division 3 preliminaries on the outside looking in but will race for place Saturday after finishing ninth on Friday's first day of the state track and field championships.

The team of Kali Goulet, Isabelle Keck, Anna Thaler and Elyse Bushman timed in at one minute, 48.12 seconds to earn the second to last advancement spot into Saturday. That was a pickup of more than two seconds from their sectional time of 1:50.26 to send a team with three first-year track athletes into Saturday with a chance to hit the podium.

McDonell was on the outside looking in entering sectionals and came through with a big effort to make state and did so again on Friday.

“I think when we go into meets with no expectations for ourselves we can just go and have fun and we’re not trying to aim anything except to do our best, not compare ourselves to other teams and that helps us to do our best," Keck said.

“I think for us going into this we were seeded 12th which won’t make it tomorrow but we were all (thinking) let’s go get a PR," Goulet added. "If we don’t make it, let’s all end on a good note. Let’s run our hardest race, just leave it all out because for Izzy it’s her senior season so it’s like let’s leave it out for her.”

Following the race Keck and Bushman watched the main scoreboard as the times rolled in and were surprised to see they advanced. Thaler didn't know until Keck and Bushman met the junior with a cup of water and a big hug.

“When I saw we made it a second time when I didn’t think we were going to make it further again, it’s just pure joy," Keck said.

The team will also have a school record on its mind as Friday's effort moves the team with striking distance of the record time of 1:47.45.

Bushman will compete in two championship races on Saturday after earning the final transfer spot in Friday's 300 hurdle preliminaries. The freshman finished 10th with a time of 47.42 seconds, .01 seconds behind Cumberland's Andie Otto while Cornell/Lake Holcombe junior Emma Lechleitner was 11th in 47.94. Multi-time defending state champion Kendal Stingle of Shiocton was fastest in preliminaries with a time of 46.11, edging out Webster's Ava Washburn at 46.18.

“It’s pretty surreal to be going to the finals in two events," Bushman said.

Alex Tokarski just missed out on advancing to the finals in the boys 110 hurdles as the junior finished 12th, timing in at 16.39 seconds with Marathon's Griffin Treankler taking 10th for the final transfer spot in 16.20 as Shiocton's Cade Stingle was fastest in prelims in 14.94.

Earlier in the day Keck started the day in the pole vault where she finished 11th at a height of 9-feet, 6-inches. Keck cleared her first jump of the day nine feet, then scratched twice before clearing the bar at 9-6 on her third attempt. Keck missed all three of her attempts at 10 feet. Fall Creek sophomore won the event with a height of 11-1.

Thaler finished 13th in the triple jump with a best leap of 33-2, coming on her first of three preliminary leaps.

Senior Paul Pfeifer did not start the 3,200 which finished just prior to a lightning delay near the end of the first session. Pfeifer will be back in action Saturday as he caps his Macks career running in the 1,600.

