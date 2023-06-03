LA CROSSE — Stanley-Boyd junior Zack Boes exited Division 2 on the outside looking in at the state track and field championships.

But a special exemption gave Boes another chance and he took advantage to finish seventh in the pole vault on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Boes reached a height of 13-feet to finish one spot off the podium in his second attempt at state. Boes missed his first attempt of the day at 12-feet before successfully clearing 12 feet, 12-6 and 13-0 without incident.

But Boes bowed out attempting 13-6 and finished just behind Luxemburg-Casco senior George Herlache, who cleared 13-6 before going out at 13-9. Boes was 15th at state last year with a height of 12-feet.

Big Foot junior Kaden Rambatt won the event at 15-2, breaking the previous state record of 15-1 set by Park Falls' Hans Schmidt in 2000.

Gilman senior Gracie Tallier finished in eighth in the Division 3 100-meter dash in 12.88 seconds. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption freshman Bella Thomas was victorous in 12.39 and Randolph senior Savannah Duckett was sixth in 12.62. Tallier finished fourth in the 100 a year ago and was seventh in Friday's prelims in 12.97.

Bloomer junior Lucas Anderson was ninth in the Division 2 1,600 with a time of 4:26.22 and ended the season in striking distance of the school record in the event, a time of 4:25.5 set by Allan Lindsley in 1997. Whitewater sophomore Jack Hefty won the race in 4:16.47.

Gilman junior Bailey Angell was ninth in the shot put with a best toss of 36-7.25, a throw that came on her last of the day. Angell finished second in shot put last year and was sixth in 2022 after finishing fourth in the discus in 2021.

Stanley-Boyd senior Teagen Becker was 12th in the Division 2 girls high jump at 5-feet. Becker cleared 4-10 on her second attempt and 5-0 on her third attempt before three scratches at 5-2. Freedom sophomore Lydia Merrick won the event with a height of 5-6.

Bloomer junior Anders Michaelsen finished 14th and Stanley-Boyd junior Lucas Walker was 15th in the Division 2 800. Michaelsen timed in at 2:01.79 with Walker close behind at 2:02.73 with Shorewood senior Nathan Cumberbatch winning the race in 1:54.48.

The Fall Creek girls track and field team scored a convincing team championship with 55 points, nearly doubling a second-place tie between Lancaster and Chequamegon (28). Shiocton (38) bested Athens (32) and the trio of Iola-Scandinavia, Glenwood City and Eau Claire Regis (31) for the Division 3 boys title.

Osceola took home the Division 2 girls team title with 50 points, in front of Rice Lake (43) and Shorewood (38). Lakeside Lutheran (45) beat out Shorewood (43) and McFarland (40) for the Division 2 boys team crown.

