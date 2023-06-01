The D.C. Everest baseball team edged Chi-Hi 3-2 on Thursday in a Division 1 regional championship game at Casper Park.

The sixth-seeded Evergreens (14-11) struck first with two runs in the top of the third on a two-run single by Preston Miller. The third-seeded Cardinals came back with a run in the bottom of the inning off a D.C. Everest error.

The teams traded runs before the Cardinals (17-9) threatened in the final inning placing their first two runners on base at the corners before Everest pitcher Cuyler Soppe struck out three Chi-Hi batters in a row to clinch the regional title.

D.C. Everest moves on to play second-seeded Hudson on Tuesday in the second of two sectional semifinals in Marshfield. The winner will face either Stevens Point or River Falls later in the day with a trip to state on the line.

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 10, Spooner 0

At Altoona, the co-op earned a Division 4 regional semifinal victory.

Regis/McDonell (15-3) advances to host Washburn on Saturday.

