Marcus Kruzan struck out 17 batters in 7.2 innings before Ty O'Bey earned the win in relief for the seventh-seeded Oredockers (13-10), who advance to play at Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday.
Stratford 7, Cadott 2
At Stratford, the Tigers scored the first seven runs in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal win.
Warren Bowe had won hit and scored one run for the Hornets (5-15) while allowing six unearned runs in 4.2 innings pitched.
Jack Tubbs was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for fourth-seeded Stratford (15-5) as the Tigers move on to host fifth-seeded Elk Mound after the Mounders bested 12th-seeded Stanley-Boyd 12-1.
Eau Claire Immauel 10, New Auburn 0 (5 inn.)
At Eau Claire, the fourth-seeded Lancers shut out the 13th-seeded Trojans (0-11) in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Eau Claire Immanuel (7-12) will host Clear Lake next Tuesday.
Glenwood City 6, Thorp 4
At Glenwood City, the seventh-seeded Hilltoppers topped the 10th-seeded Cardinals (2-14) in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Glenwood City (9-8) moves on to play at second-seeded Rib Lake.
Baseball
River Falls 4, Chi-Hi 3
At River Falls, the Cardinals fell by a run to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers battle.
Chi-Hi (16-8) starts the Division 1 playoffs as a No. 3 seed next Tuesday against No. 14 New Richmond.
Girls Soccer
Chi-Hi 2, Menomonie 1
At Menomonie, the Cardinals bested the Mustangs for a Big Rivers win.
Lizzy Dallas scored both goals for the Cardinals (5-5-4, 3-5-2) with assists from Grace Ritzinger and Sami Perlberg while Mallory Colle made 14 saves in net for the victory.
Regis/McDonell 3, Adams-Friendship 0
At Eau Claire, three different players scored in a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference victory.
Mattie Albright, Lexi Ridenour and Annabelle Schroeder all scored with Aly Ferguson and Lilly Lewis registering assists for Regis/McDonell (14-3, 12-2).