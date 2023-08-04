Tricia Dresel excelled in many sports during her high school days in Cadott.

But there was always something special about volleyball.

It was a sport she stayed with after high school, returning to her alma mater to start what became a hall of fame career.

This weekend Dresel will be recognized as one of the five-member Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Class of 2023 during a ceremony in Appleton.

Dresel certainly has the resume for the accolade, leading the Hornets to a pair of state runner-up finishes while posting a 430-263 overall record. She helped Cadott win seven regional championships and six conferences to go with the two trips to the state tournament. In addition, Dresel served as the WVCA’s treasurer from 2000-2018.

“(With) our success, I had kids that just lived and breathed volleyball and worked so hard for me,” Dresel said. “Just their dedication and they believed what I was talking about and they worked so hard.”

During her time as a student at Cadott, Dresel (maiden name Crank) was a three-sport athlete between volleyball, basketball and track and field. She earned 12 varsity letters and was a three-time all-conference athlete in basketball as well as twice in volleyball. After graduating in 1991, Dresel left Cadott before returning as a volunteer coach under Pam O’Donahoe in 1992. Dresel moved up to junior varsity and varsity assistant coach from 1993-1995 before teaming up with Linda Johnson as co-head coaches in 1996 when the Hornets advanced to the Division 3 state tournament. Dresel took over the team as head coach in 1997 and lead the program until 2007 when she went onto Menomonie to coach for four years from 2008-2011.

Dresel helped establish and grow youth volleyball in Cadott, helping young players learn skills earlier on.

“I think it comes down to having that good rapport with kiddos that they really believe in you and really want to do the things you’re saying and having parents that buy in,” Dresel said. “I think that’s huge in today’s world.”

As co-coaches in 1996, Johnson and Dresel guided the Hornets to a place the program had never been — the state tournament. Dresel said that year’s group was heavy on athleticism and talent, a contrast to the 1999 state team which was built on defensive tenacity.

“The ’96 team they could all slam the ball and hit it like there was no tomorrow,” Dresel said. “Just two different teams. Two different dynamics of teams.”

But both were incredibly successful.

The 1996 team earned its second straight conference title before going on to beat Grantsburg — the team that denied Cadott a Division 3 state trip in 1995 — to advance for the third time in school history. At state Cadott knocked off Coleman in straight sets before falling to Dodgeville in the title game. Dresel took over as head coach in 1997 where the team won another regional title.

The Hornets came in 1999 with more modest expectations but as the regular season developed Dresel believed her team was capable of more and in turn the team started to believe that as well. Cadott won conference and regional titles before another sectional matchup against Grantsburg. After a slow start Dresel’s Hornets stymied the hard-hitting Pirates in a four-set victory with tenacious defense from a roster with no player measuring taller than 5-foot-7.

For a coach who specializes in defense, performances such as that sectional title winner were especially satisfying.

“I’m a little bit of a defensive coach,” Dresel said. “I said offense sells tickets but defense wins games. That was my motto and they knew that. We worked on defense way more than we worked on any offensive systems because if you can’t dig the ball you can’t have offense. You’ve got to be able to pass that ball.”

Another trip to state brought home hardware as Cadott took care of Oconto in the semifinals before falling to Dodgeville in another Division 3 title game.

The 1999 fall sports season was especially special for the Cadott community as several sports teams were having strong seasons at the same time. While the volleyball team made a run to the title game, the football team captured a Division 4 state title and the cross country team had a pair of state qualifiers. Dresel said there was great pride and also competition between the athletes of the sports.

In fact, the volleyball team had a smaller but loud contingent cheering the Hornets on in Neenah because at the same time others were in Shell Lake as the football team defeated Northwestern in the state quarterfinals.

“It was a fun year for Cadott for sure,” Dresel said.

Cadott volleyball followed up with three more conference titles in the early 2000s and regional titles in 2000 and 2001 as Dresel continued leading the program until 2007. She then had a four-year stint as Menomonie coach from 2008-2011 before stepping away from the sidelines while still staying involved with the sport through the WVCA.

Dresel is grateful for the support she has received through the years from her husband Troy and children Eddie, Kailey and Sydney.

Dresel doesn’t like to bask in the glow of her own accolades but is proud of what her teams were able to accomplish in Cadott. Saturday she will be honored alongside Dante De La Pasqua, Dann Jacobson, Dan Lynch and Susie Ketchum as this year’s hall of fame class.

“I loved coaching and I’m proud of the success that Cadott had and I think part of it was that consistency that I brought to the table for so many years,” Dresel said. “Sixteen years straight of having a coach in that program definitely helps build a program for sure.”

