AUGUSTA — The Cadott softball team was down to its last at-bats of the season and came through with four runs to earn a 7-4 victory over Augusta on Tuesday in a Division 4 regional semifinal matchup.

The sixth-seeded Hornets (5-13) sent nine batters to the plate in the seventh inning, a surge started by a leadoff double by Morgan Moldrem. Rilei Weeks drove in Moldrem on an error and Laken Ryan plated another run before a two-run double from Kasey Moldrem gave the Hornets some breathing room.

Kasey Moldrem had two hits and drove in three while Elly Eiler had two his including a double, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Kasey Moldrem also struck out 10 while allowing four runs (two earned) in seven innings. Sam Winose struck out 12 in seven innings for third-seeded Augusta (11-12).

Cadott advances to play at second-seeded Colfax on Thursday for a regional title after the Vikings beat Eau Claire Regis 12-2 in five innings.

Bloomer 11, Cumberland 8

At Bloomer, the third-seeded Blackhawks bested the sixth-seeded Beavers in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

Tori Jenneman, Avery Sieg and Laikyn Maidment had two hits apiece with Jenneman and Sieg driving in two runs apiece for Bloomer (15-11).

Laikyn Beyer struck out six in allowing four runs (one earned) in five innings. Bloomer advances to play at second-seeded Saint Croix Falls on Thursday.

Neillsville 7, Stanley-Boyd 6

At Neillsville, the fifth-seeded Orioles (13-11) fell to the fourth-seeded Warriors (13-9) in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

Neillsville moves on to play at top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville on Thursday.

Boyceville 22, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 6

At Cornell, the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (9-15) beat the fourth-seeded Knights (11-5) in a Division 4 regional semifinal.

Boyceville advances to play at top-seeded Fall Creek on Thursday.

Eau Claire Immanuel 5, Gilman 3

At Eau Claire, the fourth-seeded Lancers (14-5) topped the fifth-seeded Pirates (12-7) in a Division 5 regional semifinal.

Eau Claire Immanuel plays at top-seeded McDonell on Thursday.

Baseball

Edgar 12, Stanley-Boyd 4

At Stanley, the Wildcats earned a nonconference win over the Orioles.

Logan Burzynski homered as a part of a 2-for-4 day with two runs batted in and JJ Heller had two hits including a double for the Orioles (6-12).

Dakota Ellenbecker homered and had four hits, four runs scored and six runs batted in while Leyton Schuett, Lucas Stahnke and Keghan Hartway had three hits apiece for Edgar (8-7).

Girls Soccer

McDonell/Regis 8, Mauston 1

At Mauston, four goals in each half led to a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference victory.

Lexi Ridenour had three goals and three assists for Regis/McDonell (13-3, 11-2). Stella Laufenberg, Karley Ferguson, Lilly Lewis, Grace Market and Tess Roach each scored in the win.

IN PHOTOS: Cadott softball earns victory over Eau Claire Regis 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23 Eau Claire Regis at Cadott softball 5-9-23