Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OWEN — The McDonell baseball team went on the road and pulled off an upset Tuesday as the sixth-seeded Macks stunned third-seeded Owen-Withee 8-4 in the Division 4 regional semifinals.

The Macks (5-10) earn a home playoff game Wednesday against Glenwood City after the seventh-seeded Hilltoppers bested second-seeded Rib Lake 12-4 in another semi.

Keagan Galvez was 3-for-4 with a double and stolen base for the Macks and earned the win on the mound with four innings where he struck out six batters. Aidan Misfeldt and Eddie Mittermeyer had two hits apiece and combined for three runs scored in the win.

Softball

Stevens Point 9, Chi-Hi 8

At Stevens Point, the second-seeded Panthers earned a walk-off win in the Division 1 sectional semifinal battle with the third-seeded Cardinals.

Makenna Johnston, Madyson Baker, Madisyn Bauer, Lauren Shepherd, Mykle Buhrow and Olivia Sanborn had two hits apiece for the Cardinals while Sanborn drove in three runs.

Lakken McEathron struck out four while allowing nine runs (four earned) in 6.2 innings as five Chi-Hi errors hurt the Cardinals.

Mikah Keller was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and Riley Pechinski's walk-off single with two outs in the seventh won it for the Panthers. Chi-Hi jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second before the Panthers scored the next five runs and tied the game in the third. The Cards scored three times in the top of the fifth and were answered by three from the Panthers in the bottom.

Stevens Point advances to face top-seeded Superior in Marshfield on Thursday with a trip to state on the line.

Boys Golf

Chi-Hi's Kolinski ties for 19th

At Marshfield, senior Caden Kolinski tied for 19th at Division 1 sectionals at RiverEdge Golf Course.

Kolinski shot an 84 to finish in a four-way tie for the spot while sophomore Zander Maier shot a 94 to take 45th.

Eau Claire Memorial (304) bested Lakeland Union (322) for the team title with Memorial's Parker Etzel (72) earning medalist honors. Wausau East's Cooper Bjerke (75), River Falls' Aidan Carufel (79) and Rhinelander's Samuel Schoppe (80) advanced to state individually.

Cadott takes 10th

At Cadott, the Hornets were 10th as a team at a Division 3 sectional hosted at Whispering Pines.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 398 as Neillsville (345) finished first with Glenwood City and Ladysmith tying for second at 351 before the Hilltoppers bested the Lumberjacks by tiebreaker to advance to state.

Parker Davis led Cadott by shooting a 94 to tie for 33rd while Peter Weir shot a 98, Tristan Drier finished with a 101 and Gavin Roscoe carded a 105. Thorp's Carter Tieman shot a 113.

Ladysmith's Simon Cole (78), Flambeau's Kevin Ross (82) and Eleva-Strum's Garrett Gullicksrud (83) advanced to state individually.

Girls Soccer

D.C. Everest 3, Chi-Hi 0

At Schofield, the third-seeded Evergreens shut out the sixth-seeded Cardinals (4-6-4) in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

D.C. Everest (15-5-3) advances to play at second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial on Saturday.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell baseball hosts Thorp 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23 Thorp at McDonell baseball 5-12-23