Tuesday Prep Roundup: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf claims Cloverbelt championship

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team put a cap on a dominant Cloverbelt Conference season to clinch the league championships on Tuesday afternoon at Skyline Golf Course.

The Saints finished first in Tuesday's 18-hole meet with a 313, followed by Bloomer in second at 353. Isaac Petersilka shot a 74 to earn medalist honors and lead a group of three Saints at the front as Andrew Bauer was second (77) and Josh Brickner was third (79). Ben Biskupski finished sixth with an 83 to round out the scoring golfers for the Saints.

Jake Bleskacek shot an 85 to take seventh and Jonah Bleskacek finished with an 86 to tie for eighth for Bloomer. Karsten Bergh carded an 89 to tie Stanley-Boyd's Isaac Brenner for 11th and Kaitlyn Bohl shot a 93 as the other scorers for Bloomer. Cadott took fifth with a 383 and was led by Sam Scheidler (93), Jacob Ackley (94), Ethan Foldy (97) and Peter Weir (99).

Brenner led the Orioles to a seventh-place finish as a team with a 395. Dominic Raffetto (93), Cole Brenner (106) and Sasha Nitz (107) were the other scorers for Stanley-Boyd. Thorp finished 10th with a 498, led by Carter Tieman (107), Conner Tieman (123), Zach Tieman (125) and Thomas Abramczak (143).

McDonell/Regis (75) won the season-long team standings with Bloomer second (68), Cadott fifth (40), Stanley-Boyd seventh (34) and Thorp 10th (12). Bauer finished first in the final conference standings with 140 points and was one of four Saints to earn all-conference first team honors with Biskupski, Brickner and Petersilka. Jake and Jonah Bleskacek earned first team honors for Bloomer. Stanley-Boyd's Isaac Brenner and Bloomer's Karsten Bergh were selected to the all-conference team as honorable mentions.

Baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Chi-Hi 1

At Casper Park, four runs in the third carried the Old Abes past the Cardinals.

Owen Krista had a hit and drove in the lone run of the contest for the Cards (9-7, 5-4).

Peyton Platter was 2-for-4 and Dylan O'Connell allowed one earned run with six strikeouts across six innings in the win for the Old Abes (11-7, 7-3).

McDonell 20, Cadott 0 (5 inn.)

At Cadott, Eddie Mittermeyer and Dale Tetrault teamed up for a no-hitter in a Macks win.

Mittermeyer struck out four in four hitless innings before Tetrault punched out two in a scoreless fifth. Ryan Sonnentag reached base on a hit by pitch for the lone baserunner of the game for the Hornets (3-11, 2-9).

At the plate the Macks provided plenty of support, led by Grant Smiskey as he went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, six runs batted in and three runs scored for the Macks (6-9, 5-7). Mittermeyer was 2-for-4 with a run batted in, David Andersen finished 2-for-2 with four runs batted in, Ethan Goulet drove in three and Alan Meinen plated a pair.

Bloomer 3, Elk Mound 2

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks edged the Mounders.

Keegan Yohnk and Collin Crane each had two hits for the Blackhawks (16-2) while Connor Crane doubled and drove in two. Zeke Strand picked up the win in relief with a strikeout in one and one third scoreless innings pitched.

Jerome Delikowski was 2-for-2 with a double for the Mounders (12-2).

Girls Soccer

Regis/McDonell 6, Mel-Min/G-E-T 0

At Galesville, three goals in each half helped Regis/McDonell earn a Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference win.

Samantha Schaffer scored two goals to lead the way. Amber Adams, Lexi Ridenour, Annabelle Schroeder and Colleen Callaghan each had a goal for Regis/McDonell (11-6, 10-2). Schroeder added two goals in the victory.

Softball

Chi-Hi 1, Eau Claire North 0

At Casper Park, the Cardinals prevailed in a pitcher's duel with the Huskies.

Hannah Aldrich struck out 12 in seven scoreless innings and scattered two hits and one walk as she threw 72 of her 97 pitches for strikes. Madisyn Parker struck out nine while allowing one earned run for the Huskies (12-5, 9-4).

Emme Berg was 2-for-2 and drove in Camryn Fjelstad in the lone run of the game for the Cardinals (21-1, 13-0).

Mondovi 4, McDonell 0

At Casper Park, the Buffaloes blanked the Macks.

Morgan Wirtz had two of the four hits for McDonell (11-9).

Izzy Johnson drove in two runs for the Buffaloes (14-2).

Bloomer 7, Prescott 2

At Prescott, the Blackhawks prevailed in a battle of state-ranked Division 3 squads.

Calley Olson and Tori Jenneman each homered and combined for four hits and four runs scored for the Blackhawks (20-2). Makenna Hilger and Laikyn Maidment each added two hits and Delaney Zwiefelhofer had a double in the win as Bloomer scored a combined seven runs in the fifth inning or later. Bloomer entered the game ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Division 3 state poll.

Olson struck out 12 and allowed two unearned runs in the circle against the Cardinals (17-6), a team ranked eighth in the latest poll.

Stanley-Boyd 9, Durand 2

At Durand, the Orioles rolled past the Panthers.

Tina Benson had a big day at the plate for Stanley-Boyd (3-15) with four hits including a double and two runs scored. Mallory Eslinger finished a home run shy of the cycle with two runs batted in, Chelsie Nawrocki had two hits and three runs batted in and Kaden Drehmel and Lauren Potaczek each added two hits in the win.

Emme Felmlee struck out eight and allowed two unearned runs in the circle.

Track and Field

C/LH relays strong at East Lakeland championships

At Tony, Cornell/Lake Holcombe won five events including three relays at the East Lakeland Conference championships.

Two girls teams won titles as the 800-meter relay team of Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Lauren Samardzich and Haily Duffy won in one minute, 57.01 seconds and the 400 team of Sime, Boehm, Emma Lechleitner and Duffy was victorious in 59.21. The boys 800 team of Avery Turany, Daniel Person, Dylan Bowe and Blake Anders won in 1:39.23. Lechleitner also earned a win in the 300 hurdles in 50.43 while Avery Turany won the pole vault with a top height of 11-feet, 6-inches with Bowe second and Jayden Joas-Shaw fifth.

Boehm finished second in the 100 hurdles and long jump, Blake Anders was runner-up in the 400 and triple jump, Turany was second in the 200 and Dawson Munson earned a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles. The boys 1,600 relay team of Bowe, Anders, Munson and Turany was also second. Munson (110 hurdles), Samardzich (800), Lechleitner (200) and Carly Vavra (triple jump) were each third in their respective individual events. Person, Bentley Spangler, Joas-Shaw an Zach Hughes were third in the boys 400 relay. Hunter Anders (400, 1,600), Bowe (200) and Sime (100) earned fourth-place finishes while Lechleitner (long jump), Vavra (800, discus) were fifth in their events.

Andrew Gotham swept the throws to lead New Auburn as he won the discus with a best toss of 111-4 and the shot put with a throw of 41-6.5. Caleb Gotham finished second to Andrew in the discus and was fourth in the shot put. Triton Robey finished second in the long jump while Paulina Weyergraf was third in the 300 hurdles and long jump, fourth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 100. Aliya North (long jump, triple jump), Lauren Allison (1,600), Easton Rust (3,200) and Morgan Berg (discus) finished near the front in fourth. Berg was also fifth in the shot put and the boys 400 relay team of Andrew Gotham, Caleb Gotham, Joseph Reimer and Robey finished fifth.

Shell Lake won the boys team title with 205 points as Cornell/Lake Holcombe was second (118) and New Auburn finished fourth (63). The Prairie Farm girls were first with 227 points, followed by Cornell/Lake Holcombe in third (85) and New Auburn fifth (50).

