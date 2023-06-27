Bloomer senior Tori Jenneman and Stanley-Boyd senior Emily Brenner has been named Co-Western Cloverbelt Conference Players of the Year for the 2023 season.

Both players were also chosen as first team members of the All-Western Cloverbelt Conference team.

Jenneman had a .453 batting average to go with a .509 on-base percentage, including a team-best 12 doubles and three triples while hitting two home runs and scoring 38 runs.

Brenner bashed 10 home runs for the Orioles this spring, finishing with a .566 batting average and .616 on-base percentage in 86 plate appearances, socking 13 doubles and two triples while driving in 37 runs.

Jenneman and Brenner were joined on the first team by Cadott senior Lauryn Goettl, McDonell senior Rebecca Baier and junior Morgan Wirtz and Thorp senior Ava Teclaw. Goettl hit .500 on the season for the Hornets with a .610 on-base percentage, four home runs and 15 runs batted in while playing mostly at shortstop. Baier patrolled center field for the Division 5 state qualifying Macks, hitting .442 with four home runs, 29 runs batted in and scoring 30 runs. Wirtz hit .456 with 25 runs batted in and six doubles at catcher for the Macks.

Bloomer freshman Avery Sieg and senior Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Cadott senior Elly Eiler, McDonell junior Katie Ruf, Stanley-Boyd freshman Bailey Sikora and senior Tina Benson and Thorp junior Abby Schultze were chosen to the second team.

Sieg had a .419 average and was second on the team in runs batted in (27) to go with two home runs and seven doubles. Zwiefelhofer led the Blackhawks in runs batted in (28) while hitting .374 and added six doubles. Eiler was second on the team in average (.474) with 18 runs scored and 13 runs batted in while stealing 18 bases.

Ruf entered the state tournament with an 18-5 record and a 1.18 earned run average while striking out 202 batters in 148.2 innings pitched and also hit .338 with 16 runs batted in. Sikora was second to Brenner on the Orioles in batting average (.477) and OBP (.564) as the freshman hit six doubles, one triple and drove in 16 runs. Benson posted a .382 average and .553 on-base percentage fueled by a team-best 24 walks to go with a team-high 32 runs scored and 32 stolen bases.

Bloomer seniors McKenna Hilger and Laikyn Maidment, Cadott sophomore Rilei Weeks, McDonell sophomore Kendall Hepfler and senior Josie Witkowski, Stanley-Boyd senior Emme Felmlee and Thorp senior Izzy Haas were each selected to the team as honorable mentions.

Hilger hit .354 with 33 runs scored and led the team in stolen bases (12) while Maidment hit 3.78 with 25 runs batted in and 24 runs scored. Weeks was third on the team in average (.410) while finishing second to Goettl in stolen bases (22) and scoring 20 runs.

Hepfler hit .419 atop the Macks lineup with 44 runs scored and a team-high 30 stolen bases while Witkowski posted a .310 average in the heart of the Macks order with six doubles and a team-high three triples. Felmlee finished year with a .403 average and .465 on-base percentage while tying Brenner for the most plate appearances on the team (86) with 12 runs batted in and 19 runs scored.

Gilman senior Tatum Weir and junior Danielle Mann were chosen as first team members of the All-Eastern Cloverbelt Conference team. Weir hit .526 with a .620 OBP at the plate while posting a 3.92 earned run average in the circle. Mann logged a .451 batting average with an OBP of .600 while slugging .588.

Pirate sophomore Abby Chaplinski was a second team honoree and sophomores Kenlyn Kroeplin and Kayleigh James were selected as honorable mentions. Chaplinski had a .491 average, .609 on-base percentage and a .755 slugging percentage while Kroeplin hit .446 with a .577 OBP and James hit .414 and got on base at a .547 clip.

Marshfield Columbus senior Hailey Zimmerman was named Eastern Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year.

All-Western Cloverbelt

First Team—Tori Jenneman, Bloomer; Lauryn Goettl, Cadott; Sophie Johnson, Fall Creek; Jenna Fitch, Fall Creek; Kennedy Tumm, Fall Creek; Rebecca Baier, McDonell; Morgan Wirtz, McDonell; Eleice Dahl, Osseo-Fairchild; Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd; Ava Teclaw, Thorp.

Second Team—Avery Sieg, Bloomer, Bloomer; Delaney Zwiefelhofer, Bloomer; Elly Eiler, Cadott; Kennedy Gruhlke, Fall Creek; Beki Hutchison, Fall Creek; Katie Ruf, McDonell; Madi Loonstra, Osseo-Fairchild; Bailey Sikora, Stanley-Boyd; Tina Benson, Stanley-Boyd; Abby Schultze, Thorp.

Honorable Mention—McKenna Hilger, Bloomer; Laikyn Maidment, Bloomer; Rilei Weeks, Cadott; Emma Westrate, Fall Creek; Averie Barka, Fall Creek; Kendall Hepfler, McDonell; Josie Witkowski, McDonell; Katie Skoug, Osseo-Fairchild; Emme Felmlee, Stanley-Boyd; Izzy Haas, Thorp.

Co-Players of the Year—Tori Jenneman, Bloomer and Emily Brenner, Stanley-Boyd.

All-Eastern Cloverbelt

First Team—Hailey Zimmerman, Marshfield Columbus; Cierra Dieringer, Marshfield Columbus; Akosua Yeboah, Marshfield Columbus; Sam Casperson, Marshfield Columbus; Tatum Weir, Gilman; Danielle Mann, Gilman; Mya Rueth, Loyal/Greenwood; Delaney Rochester, Neillsville; Amelia Trunkel, Neillsville; Ella King, Neillsville.

Second Team—Tatum Bargender, Colby/Abbotsford; Shelby Spata, Marshfield Columbus; Mattea Schlafke, Marshfield Columbus; Abby Chaplinski, Gilman; Tysen Lindner, Loyal/Greenwood; Aspen Hagen, Loyal/Greenwood; Calle Mohr, Neillsville; Abby Mathis, Neillsville; Sidney Halida, Owen-Withee; Samantha Soback, Spencer.

Honorable Mention—Harrison Schmitt, Colby/Abbotsford; Katelyn Casperson, Marshfield Columbus; Rhya Dieringer, Marshfield Columbus; Kenlyn Kroeplin, Gilman; Kayleigh James, Gilman; Tiffany Mitte, Loyal/Greenwood; Marie Jorgenson, Neillsville; Lainey Horn, Neillsville; Reina Arndt, Owen-Withee; Ema Schultz, Spencer.

Player of the Year—Hailey Zimmerman, Marshfield Columbus.

