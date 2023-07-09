The new owners of Ojibwa Golf and Bowl didn’t have to look far to see their newest business venture.

Marcie Zachau and Maggie Minke are familiar with owning a local bowling alley as Maggie and her husband Joe are the owners of Falls Bowl in Chippewa Falls. But now Marcie and Maggie are taking on a second bowling house and their first golf course with the purchase of Ojibwa.

The new owners are still in the learning phase of the golf side of things, but are picking things up quickly.

“Golf was really scary for all of us but it’s nice here,” Marcie said. “It’s nice to get bigger in Chippewa, have more to offer than just down at Falls (Bowl).”

Zachau and Minke purchased Ojibwa from the Wagner family, who had previously owned the combination golf course and bowling alley for more than 30 years. Husbands Aaron Zachau and Joe Minke help their wives with the new property and once previous owner Chuck Wagner talked about selling, it was almost a ‘no brainer’.

“The addition of this venture was pretty unique from our standpoint because a lot of the clientele was the same,” Joe said. “So a lot of the bowlers are golfers and a lot of the golfers are bowlers. A lot of people we have in leagues in the winter months down at Falls Bowl we’ve got in leagues in the summer months in golf out at Ojibwa.”

Owning one bowling alley makes for a successful business in the colder months, but the group was looking to expand its horizons during the summer when not as many people are in the lanes. Several different options were pursued but once the possibility of purchasing Ojibwa became viable it made sense to use what they already knew about bowling to go with a warm weather sport like golf.

The group has kept the same groundskeepers amid the ownership turnover and won’t be changing much about the golf aspect of the business right now as it learns more. Having groundskeepers in place and other strong employees from both Ojibwa and Falls Bowl able to work has made the transition a smooth one.

“The best thing with this transition is having a good team behind us,” Aaron said.

The couples had heard the rumors around town about the site possibly being sold and converted into condos. But rest assured the Zachaus and Minkes said they have no interest in that and are instead focusing on enhancing Ojibwa’s already diverse offering of activities and coordinating with Falls Bowl on certain events.

“People already know we’ve gotten the youth (bowling) huge at Falls and we’ve gotten the leagues bigger,” Marcie said. “They have trust in us that we can even get these leagues bigger and bigger events and bigger tournaments. Stuff like that has been super helpful on our end because we already have that connection with Chippewa because of Falls.”

In addition to the golf and bowling offerings, Ojibwa will play host as an expanded venue for darts.

“There’s a pretty large dart community in the Chippewa Valley here, western Wisconsin in general,” Aaron said. “But specifically in Chippewa Falls there’s a large dart community and we’ve been able to bring them in and offer them a space to have, hang out and run local tournaments. Plus we’ve got a large tournament at Falls Bowl in July where we pull from Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, areas like that.”

The group is also making additions in the bar, adding tap beer and improving upon the outdoor deck. Ojibwa has a JimBob’s Pizza restaurant on site.

“This is a place that does have a bar but it’s also family friendly,” Aaron said. “We encourage families and kids and all that stuff. There’s lot of options for everyone to do so that should make everyone happy in some avenue of this business there should be.”

Ojibwa is taking bookings on its website for events with everything from class reunions to birthday parties, celebrations of life and baby showers.

“With our event coordinator and the two different buildings, two different venues we should be able to host pretty much any party Chippewa can throw at us,” Aaron said.

Ojibwa’s new website launched last week and while owning two businesses makes for longer work days with an added golf course in the mix, the Zachows and Minkes are happy to keep Ojibwa alive working with Falls Bowl while putting their own spin on the unique business.

“We’ve married those two communities where it’s something new for this area and people are enjoying that,” Aaron said.

