Winning was family business for Chaffee family this past weekend as father Dean and daughter Sarah took home titles at the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association's World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in Lansing, Mich.

Dean finished first in the Men's B1 Class competition while Sarah repeated as the Women's world champion.

Dean posted an 11.5-3.5 record in finals competition from Thursday-Saturday as he posted a 48.3 ringer percentage (290-of-600) to edge out Missouri's Larry McAfee (11-4) and Connecticut's Dave Rioux Jr. (11-4) at the top of the standings. Dean defeated both McAfee and Rioux Jr. in head-to-head competition.

Sarah was a perfect 15-0 in finals competition on her way to the repeat, beating out Connecticut's Skyla Rioux (13-2) at the top of the standings. The 16-year old Sarah had an 84 percent ringer percentage (835-of-994) and was above 90 percent on ringers in victories over Pat Meyer (91.9, 57-of-62) and Rioux (91.3, 53-of-58).

Sarah won her first title a year ago and will start her junior year at Chi-Hi this fall.

Earlier in the week Lublin's Marvin Mengel took second in men's G2 class competition with a 12-3 overall record and a 26 percent ringer percentage. Iowa's Jan Warwick won the class crown with a 12.5-2.5 record and a 30 percent ringer percentage.

Longbella ties for 17th

Chippewa Falls native and McDonell graduate Thomas Longbella tied for 17th this past weekend at the Osprey Valley Open with the PGA Tour Canada golf league.

Longbella finished at 11-under to tie three others eight strokes behind winner Davis Shore. The former University of Minnesota golfer shot a 2-under 69 on his final day of the tournament and was under par for each of his four rounds.

After missing the cut at the season-opening Royal Beach Victoria Open in mid-June, Longbella has made the cut for each of the last five events with this past weekend marking his second best finish of the year. Longbella tied for 13th at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open in late June.

Earlier this year Longbella made his PGA Tour debut, missing the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Longbella currently sits 28th in the season-long Fortinet Cup standings as the tour heads to the Windsor Championship in Windsor, Ontario this week.

Sign-up open for PWD Races

Registration for this year's Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races hosted by the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Sign-up for the kids 200-meter dash, one-mile fun run, two-mile fit walk, four-mile and Bill Roegge Memorial Half Marathon is available at the YMCA's website (https://www.ymca-cv.org/pwd). The Pure Water Days Races will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12 beginning with the one-mile fun run at 7:30 a.m. before the fit walk, four-mile and half marathon start at 8 a.m. The 200-meter dash will follow at 9 a.m.

All events are hosted at the YMCA (611 Jefferson St. Chippewa Falls).

Pre-registered participants can pick up packets on Friday from 5:30-7 at the YMCA and Saturday pickup starts at 6:30 a.m.