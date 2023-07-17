Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella logged his second top-20 finish of the PGA Tour Canada season this past weekend, tying for 19th place at the Quebec Open.

Longbella, a McDonell and University of Minnesota graduate, finished in a five-way tie for 19th place at 10-under. Longbella shot a 5-under 65 in the final round on Sunday to move 15 spots into the top 20. For the tournament, Longbella had a pair of eagles, 17 birdies, 45 pars, five bogeys and three at least double bogeys.

In four PGA Tour Canada events so far this summer, Longbella has made the cut in three events with a best effort of a tie for 13th place at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open in late June. Longbella tied for 35th place in the ATB Classic at the start of the month and opened the season by missing the cut at the Royal Beach Victoria Open.

Longbella made 10 starts with PGA Tour Canada last year with a best finish of a tie for third at the Osprey Valley Open. Earlier this year, Longbella made his PGA Tour debut in March, missing the cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Overall, Longbella is 29th in the season-long Fortinet Cup Standings, and the next PGA Tour Canada event is the Commissionaries Ottawa Open this week at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario.

McDonell/Regis boys golf academic all-state

The McDonell/Eau Claire Regis boys golf team has earned Team Academic All-State from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Andrew Bauer, Ben Biskupski, Josh Brickner, Nathan Pearson and Sean Rasmus earned the bronze award in Division 2 after finishing with the third best grade point average. Berlin was the gold award with Jefferson taking the silver. Waukesha North (gold), Cedarburg (silver) and Madison West (bronze) were the top winners in Division 1 and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (gold), Oshkosh Lourdes (silver) and Luck/Frederick (bronze) were the top honorees in Division 3.

The top schools will receive a certificate of note for the accomplishment and all schools with a GPA of at least 3.25 earned a certificate acknowledging honorable mention status.

Local 8-man players lead dominant all-star win

A number of local 8-man football players helped lead the North team to a victory at last Friday's Wisconsin Football Coaches Association 8-Man All-Star Game in Oshkosh.

McDonell's Dale Tetrault had a big game with three total touchdowns as the North earned a 74-12 victory. Tetrault caught three passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a 62-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Thorp's Aiden Rosemeyer had six total tackles, including five solo tackles. Gilman's Grady Kroeplin led the North with nine total tackles, including seven solo, and Branden Ustianowski had seven total tackles, including four solo.

Overall, the North teams won all three all-star games as the North beat the South 44-12 in the Small Schools game and the North routed the South 49-7 in the Large Schools game, both on Saturday.

Three earn WISTCA all-state

Three Chippewa County athletes earned Wisconsin Track Coaches Association all-state honors for the spring season.

Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig and Ava Krista and Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Trent Nitek earned all-state as their times and distances finished amongst the top six in the state throughout the spring.

Sandvig was all-state in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes after strong finishes at the Division 1 state meet last month in La Crosse. The Iowa State University signee Sandvig had the top 400 time (54.86), was second in 100 (11.81) and third in the 200 (24.53). Sandvig three-peated as 400 state champion while finishing second to Whitefish Bay's Lola Kolawole in the 100 and 200.

Krista made all-state in the triple jump with a length of 37 feet, 11 inches, which was achieved as she finished fourth at Division 1 state.

Nitek brought home Division 3 state championships in the 100 and 200 and was all-state in both events. Nitek (21.74) was sixth in the 200 and tied for sixth in the 100 (10.80).