MENOMONIE — The Mustang Invitational meet is only in its second year.

But it's already making a big impact.

The second annual event was hosted Friday at Menomonie High School. As an adaptive athletic event, the Mustang invite allows athletes with disabilities to compete.

The event is a project as a part of the unified physical education class at Menomonie High School. The brainchild of school special education teacher Erin Krenz and a friend, the Mustang invite is a way for students of all ages and ability levels to compete. Krenz is a coach in the Menomonie district and has seen the positives that athletics can provide to high school students and wanted to see others gain the same benefits.

Krenz said the majority of the work had been done by the students — from contacting sponsors to help with the cost of ribbons and bottled water to reaching out to other schools to gauge interest in competing.

“It’s really cool to see that day come because the smiles that come from them, the confidence that you see come out of our students, they just are shining today," Krenz said.

“It’s great. It’s amazing seeing all these people here is so exciting to me," Menomonie junior Anna Pesja said. "I just want to meet every single one of them and be friends with everybody that’s here. It’s amazing. I never thought it would turn out as big as this. I didn’t think we’d have this many people. It’s great. It’s so amazing.”

Menomonie, Chippewa Falls, Colfax and Eau Claire North were the four high schools with athletes in action while Menomonie also had a middle school group competing.

The meet hosted around 10 events with field events starting off festivities indoors because of lingering rain before the action moved outside to the track for running events.

The class has created adaptive sports opportunities within track and field and outside, including adaptions allowing wheelchair athletes to compete in soccer and hockey as well as modified batons for track and field relays.

Jaxon Bjerke and Ashton Eisold were among the more than a dozen Chippewa Falls athletes competing Friday and were excited for the chance to show what they can do and have fun with teammates.

“I think it’s awesome," Bjerke said.

“I do like some track and field a lot," Eisold added.

Both Krenz and Pejsa were pleased to see the athletes having fun, but Krenz also said seeing the high school students putting in the work over the last few weeks to put the event together has been rewarding as an educator.

“And to see our peer partners really learning and putting power and passion into it is really, really exciting, too," Krenz said.

Mother Nature tried but failed to put a damper on the excitement that was found as adaptive athletes showed their stuff.

"It’s important to know that everybody can participate," Krenz said.

“It’s important to know all of these kids are fully capable, and it’s so amazing to give them the opportunity to do something everybody else does, too," Pejsa added.

