American Legion Baseball: Chippewa Falls Post 77 excited for return of more normal summer schedule

For the first time since 2019, the summer American Legion baseball season should be back to normal.

Second-year Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion coach Jordan Steinmetz and his team are excited for those prospects as the team is set to begin the season on Friday with a doubleheader in Holmen.

“Last year we got a late start. It didn’t feel like a full season,” Steinmetz said. “I don’t know how many games we actually played – closer to 20 maybe. But we get 10-15 more games this year so hopefully they kids enjoy it and hopefully they have fun.”

The 2021 didn’t begin for Post 77 until the end of June as a later spring prep season pushed back the beginning. That came one year after the 2020 season was canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s senior legion team will once again have a significant Chi-Hi flare to it with the majority of the roster being made up of Cardinals from this spring when the team finished 10-12 in a competitive effort in the Big Rivers Conference.

“I think that they’re going to do a really good job,” Steinmetz said of the core. “With summer they get a chance to play a little looser and I think if they can just go out there and compete we’re going to be a very good baseball team.”

But the senior team will also have players from other schools. McDonell’s Brendan Bresina and Elk Mound’s Avery Kaanta made an impact at the team’s younger levels last year and will also be in the mix for playing time.

“I remember watching them last year and they contributed a lot to the 17u team and I hope that they can perform really well with us,” Steinmetz said.

The senior team is slated to start the year with doubleheaders at Holmen on Friday and Stevens Point on Sunday before a single game in Menomonie on Tuesday. As always the senior legion season is full of tournaments, most notably for Post 77 is its annual woodbat tournament on June 24-26 at Casper Park. The team also has tourneys in River Falls (June 17-19), Duluth (June 28-30) and the annual Gopher Classic in Minnesota from July 8-11.

Post 77 also has two matchups with Eau Claire, the first being its usual Fourth of July game at Carson Park on July 4 and a home matchup at Casper Park on July 14. Post 77’s 17u team began the regular season on Wednesday with a doubleheader in Superior for coach Ryan Baier and the 16u squad coached by Mitch Howard began its summer campaign Thursday night by hosting Elk Mound.

The summer legion baseball season goes quickly with teams playing many games in a short period of time. But thankfully for the teams involved, a more standard schedule means that should be more than it has been in recent years.

“I think the biggest thing is this should be a fun group,” Steinmetz said of his team. “I think every day coming to the baseball field it’s going to be fun. I know legion happens fast. There’s a lot of games in a short amount of time and I think they should be really fun to be around.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.