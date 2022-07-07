American Legion Baseball: Chippewa Falls Post 77 pitching depth to be tested at Gopher Classic

The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team is going to be tested in a different kind of way this week.

Post 77 will be in action beginning Friday night at the 96-team Gopher Classic in Minnesota when the squad opens up pool play with a 7 p.m. matchup against North St. Paul, Minn.

Chippewa Falls (5-9) will play five games over the course of three days with two morning matchups in addition of Saturday and Sunday in a tournament that features teams from all around the midwest. The team will play its games in North St. Paul at the McKnight Legion Field. With so many games being played in such a short period of time, that puts additional stress on arms and means the team will need to dig deeper into its roster for innings.

“It’s funny because all year I try to get different guys to be uncomfortable in some positions that they don’t normally play,” Post 77 coach Jordan Steinmetz said. “So I think that works out well and works in our favor for this tournament.”

The winner of each of the 16 six-team pools will advance to a single elimination tournament that begins on Monday and continues into Tuesday.

“I think some guys that aren’t usually relied on pitching wise and probably going to be relied on pitching wise,” Steinmetz said. “Its five games in three days so you can’t have the same guy go. So we’re going to have a lot of guys throw innings on the mound.”

The good news for Post 77 is the team’s arms should be fresh. Chippewa Falls last saw action at the end of June in a tournament in Duluth and the team has had a week of rest since then. Post 77 was scheduled to face Eau Claire on Monday in their annual Fourth of July meeting at Carson Park, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather.

Steinmetz said the Gopher Classic is the most taxing time of the summer schedule in regards to pitching.

“I hope the kids are excited,” Steinmetz said of the Gopher Classic. “I’m excited. I think it’s going to be a good weekend.”

Last season Post 77 won its pool and advanced to the final eight in the tournament. The team has had an up-and-down summer thus far with the high water mark coming with a victory at the team’s annual home wood bat tournament on June 24-26. This weekend’s Gopher Classic marks the start of a busy few weeks for Post 77. Chippewa Falls is scheduled to host Eau Claire on Thursday, July 14 before doubleheaders at Stevens Point on July 16 and Hudson on July 19 to close out the regular season.

Regional play will begin on Friday, July 22 with the regional champion advancing to the senior legion state baseball tournament in Sheboygan.

“It’s kind of in the back half of the season and it’s time to gear up and play good baseball this time of year,” Steinmetz said.