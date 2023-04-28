Baseball
Osseo-Fairchild 9, McDonell 4
|Osseo-Fairchild
|101 016 0
|9 10 3
|McDonell
|020 020 0
|4 7 3
WP—Brogan Korger (4 IP, 3 K, 0 BB). LP—Eddie Mittermeyer (5 IP, 1 K, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters—Osseo-Fairchild: Trig Korger 2-3 (2 R, 2B, 2 RBI), Spencer Osmenson 2-4 (2B, 2 RBI), Drake Sweat 2-4 (R, RBI). McDonell: Carter Stelter 1-3 (R, 2B, RBI).
Softball
McDonell 16, Osseo-Fairchild 1 (4 inn.)
|Osseo-Fairchild
|010 0
|1 2 3
|McDonell
|352 6
|16 16 1
WP—Katie Ruf (4 IP, 4 K, 2 BB). LP—Madisyn Loonstra (2 IP, 2 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Kendall Hepfler 3-4 (4 R, 2 SB), Rebecca Baier 2-2 (4 R, SB), Morgan Wirtz 4-4 (5 RBI), Josie Witkowski 2-3 (R, 2B, 3 RBI), Aubrey Dorn 1-4 (R, 2 RBI, 2B), Katie Ruf 3-3 (3 RBI).
Bloomer 10, Cadott 9 (6 inn.)
|Bloomer
|101 314
|10 11 0
|Cadott
|100 008
|9 12 1
WP—Delaney Zwiefelhofer (6 IP, 7 K, 3 BB). LP—Kasey Moldrem (6 IP, 6 K, 7 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Tori Jenneman 4-4 (4 R, RBI, 4 SB), Delaney Zwiefelhofer 2-3 (R, 2 RBI), Avery Sieg 2-3, Laikyn Maidment 1-3 (2b, 2 RBI). Cadott: Rilei Weeks 2-4 (R, 2 RBI, 3 SB), Kasey Moldrem (2-3, Elly Eiler 4-4 (2 R, RBI).
Stanley-Boyd 15, Eau Claire Regis 0 (5 inn.)
|Stanley-Boyd
|110 (11)2
|15 16 0
|Eau Claire Regis
|000 00
|0 2 1
WP—Abby Reynolds (4 IP, 2 K, 1 BB). LP—#20 (2 IP, 1 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Bailey Sikora 2-4 (R, RBI), Emily Brenner 2-4 (2 R, 2B), Mallory Eslinger 2-2 (2 R), Aaliyah Allard 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Emme Felmlee 3-4 (2 R, 2 RBI), Lauren Potaczek 2-3 (2 R, 2 RBI).
Fall Creek 14, Thorp 1 (5 inn.)
|Fall Creek
|632 21
|14 14 2
|Thorp
|010 00
|1 1 4
WP—Jasmine Stratton (5 IP, 0 K, 4 BB). LP—Jenna Fitch (5 IP, 5 K, 0 BB)
Leading Hitters—Fall Creek: Kennedy Tumm 3-4 (R, RBI), Kennedy Gruhlke 2-3 (2 R, RBI), Sophie Johnson 1-2 (R, 2 RBI), Riley Nicks 2-4 (R, 2B, 3 RBI), Averie Barka 2-4 (R, 3 RBI). Thorp: Shaylie Zarza 1-2 (SB)
IN PHOTOS: Cadott softball hosts Bloomer in Western Cloverbelt contest 4-28-23
