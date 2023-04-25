Baseball
Chi-Hi 10, Eau Claire North 4
|Chi-Hi
|350 011 0
|10 8 0
|Eau Claire North
|000 310 0
|4 4 3
WP—Easton Bobb (4 IP, 8 K, 6 BB). LP—Eli Rathke (1.1 IP, 0 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Dawson Goodman 1-2 (R, 3 BB, SB), Liam Brennan 2-5 (R, 2B, 2 RBI), Mayson Tester 1-2 (R, 2 BB). Eau Claire North: Chase Watkins 2-3 (R, RBI).
Stanley-Boyd 4, Cadott 0
|Cadott
|000 000 0
|0 2 2
|Stanley-Boyd
|010 210 0
|4 3 1
WP—Brett Kroeplin (7 IP, 8 K, 3 BB). LP—Warren Bowe (4 IP, 8 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Conner Roth 1-3 (2B). Stanley-Boyd: Brett Kroeplin 1-2 (BB, 2 SB), Haydn Gustafson 1-3 (RBI, 2 SB).
Softball
Chi-Hi 16, Eau Claire Memorial 3 (5 inn.)
|Chi-Hi
|261 16
|16 15 1
|Eau Claire Memorial
|100 11
|3 5 3
WP—Lakken McEathron (4 IP, 9 K, 1 BB). LP—E. Kolar (0 IP, 0 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Makenna Johnston 1-3 (3 R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB), Paige Steinmetz 2-3 (3 R, 3B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB), Camryn Fjelstad 4-4 (3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI). Eau Claire Memorial: X.
Fall Creek 4, McDonell 1
|Fall Creek
|000 400 0
|4 6 3
|McDonell
|000 001 0
|1 4 0
WP—Jenna Fitch (6 IP, 7 K, 1 BB). LP—Katie Ruf (7 IP, 8 K, 2 BB). SV—Grace Herrem (1 IP, 1 K, 0 BB).
Leading Hitters—Fall Creek: Sophie Johnson 2-3 (R), Elena Raffesberger 1-3 (R, 2, 2 RBI). McDonell: Kendall Hepfler 1-3 (R, 2 SB).
Fall Creek 4, McDonell 3
|McDonell
|100 200 0
|3 3 1
|Fall Creek
|003 000 1
|4 6 4
WP—Grace Herrem (5 IP, 5 K, 1 BB). LP—Katie Ruf (6.2 IP, 6 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—McDonell: Kendall Hepfler 1-4 (R, SB), Morgan Wirtz 1-3 (R). Fall Creek: Sophie Johnson 1-3 (RBI), Beki Hutchison 1-3 (R, RBI).
Stanley-Boyd 4, Cadott 2
|Cadott
|002 000 0
|2 8 0
|Stanley-Boyd
|211 000 X
|4 3 0
WP—Abby Reynolds (4 IP, 2 K, 0 BB). LP—Kasey Moldrem (6 IP, 4 K, 12 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Rilei Weeks 2-4 (R), Kennedy Nerdrum 2-3 (RBI). Stanley-Boyd: Emily Brenner 1-2 (2 R, HR, RBI), Bailey Sikora 1-1 (2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB).
Stanley-Boyd 17, Cadott 15
|Stanley-Boyd
|232 604 0
|17 15 0
|Cadott
|(12)20 100 0
|15 20 0
WP—Emme Felmlee (5.2 IP, 0 K, 3 BB). LP—Kennedy Nerdrum (4 IP, 2 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Emme Felmlee 3-4 (3 R, 3 RBI, 3B), Emily Brenner 2-4 (2 R, 3 RBI), Bailey Sikora 3-4 (R, 3 RBI, 2B), Aaliyah Allard 2-4 (R, 3 RBI), Taniele Ducommun 2-3 (2 R, 2B, 2 RBI). Cadott: Rilei Weeks 2-5 (R, RBI), Lauryn Goettl 3-3 (3 R, HR, RBI, BB), Kennedy Nerdrum 2-2 (2 R, 3B, 3 RBI), Morgan Moldrem 2-5 (R), Kasey Moldrem 3-4 (R, 4 RBI, 2B), Laken Ryan 2-3 (R), Eva Enestvedt 4-4 (2 R).
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 17, Clear Lake 1 (3 inn.)
|Cornell/Lake Holcombe
|2(14)1
|17 12 0
|Clear Lake
|001
|1 4 5
WP—Brooke Anderson (3 IP, 3 K, 0 BB). LP—Roesser (2 IP, 1 K, 6 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cornell/Lake Holcombe: Brooke Anderson 3-3, Makya Hetherington 2-3, Mahli Wilson 2-2.
IN PHOTOS: McDonell softball hosts Fall Creek in doubleheader
Fall Creek at McDonell softball 4-25-23
