It was less than one year into his job as head coach and general manager of the Chippewa Steel, and Casey Mignone already had some potential franchise-altering decisions to make.

A scuffling Steel squad was on the periphery of the North American Hockey League playoff race and needed to decide if it was in or out. Ultimately, the Steel decided to move on from some talented veterans in an effort to restock the cupboard with younger talent, and 14 months later the team is seeing the benefit as the Steel prepare to open Robertson Cup playoffs this weekend with games one and two at the Wisconsin Windigo.

A series of trades reshuffled the roster while opening up playing time for younger players in helping the Steel reach the playoffs for the first time since moving to Chippewa Falls in 2018.

Forward Kade Nielsen was one of the key players brought in. Nielsen has gone on to become the team’s second leading scorer this season with 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) while playing in 58 out of 60 games.

“Obviously a part of that trade deadline was getting Kade Nielsen, who’s been a huge part of our success this year,” Mignone said. “It was a tough decision, but I knew it was the right decision.”

Going with a younger roster also gave other players a chance to shine in a larger roll and set the tone for this season. Sam Rice scored four goals with six assists in 15 games after joining the Steel down the stretch in 2022 following the conclusion of his high school career at Prior Lake (Minn.). The forward has carried that momentum over into the 2022-23 campaign as he lead the team in goals (28), assists (30) and total points (58) and also earned Midwest Division Star of the Game on three occasions, ending the regular season tied for 11th in the NAHL in scoring. Defenseman Mason Johnson was another player able to get games under his belt at the end of last season, playing in 11 games before jumping up to 51 this year as one of the most active members of the defenseman group.

Mignone and his staff are believers in letting younger players get the chance to play and see what the NAHL is all about, saying there’s usually a 25-30 game feeling out process. If a team can start that process at the end of a year, it allows players to enter the offseason with an idea of what is needed to succeed for the next season.

“I think it’s huge. We’ve been able to do the same thing this year with some players,” Mignone said. “You look at Talan Blanck, Camden Davis, Tyler Lafferty, obviously (Aidan) Willis, Sam Scheetz and all those guys have been able to play games for us this year.”

Chippewa has also received significant contributions from its rookie class. First-year forwards Peyton Platter (31 points) and Kazumo Sasaki (26 points) were fifth and sixth, respectively, in scoring for the Steel, and rookie defensemen Zach Sondreal and Will Killoran tied for the team lead in games played at the position with 56 apiece.

But the crown jewel of rookie production for Chippewa has come in net with first-year netminder Adam Gajan. The Slovakia native Gajan was the team’s first-round draft pick in last summer NAHL Draft and has responded with an eye-opening season. Gajan was tied sixth in the league among rookies in save percentage (91.7) and sixth in goals against average (2.57) in putting up a 19-12-1-2 record in 34 starts. Gajan is one of 11 Steel players committed to play in college and also had a brief tenure in the Tier-I United States Hockey League before returning to Chippewa Falls to help the Steel in the playoff push.

Chippewa lost seven of eight meetings to the Windigo in the regular season but won the most recent one and the last three losses were decided by a total of four goals.

The decision to sell at last year’s deadline has ultimately helped the Steel get somewhere the franchise has not been — the postseason. Chippewa has been playing well since the start of February as a young team has gelled into a contender.

“That was a huge turning point for us,” Mignone said. “Flipping the page and really starting to focus on the future.”

And the future is now.

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Steel earn NAHL victory over Midwest Division leading Wisconsin Windigo 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23 NAHL: Wisconsin Windigo at Chippewa Steel 3-24-23