Brandon Berg: McDonell championship, three state-qualifying teams a fitting conclusion to outstanding fall volleyball season in Chippewa County

The Chippewa County prep volleyball season began nearly three months ago with many teams having high expectations.

Flash forward to Saturday with the conclusion of the season and many of those teams reached those lofty goals, putting a cap on what was a banner year for the sports for the county.

McDonell, Chi-Hi and Bloomer ended their seasons at the state tournament in Green Bay at the Resch Center as three of the final 20 teams in the state.

The Macks completed the repeat by overcome an opening set loss to beat Monticello in Saturday's Division 4 state championship game. McDonell has leaned on its big-match experience all season coming off the title and that came in handy in the title match. McDonell senior Marley Hughes said the team got off to slow starts early on in the year, something that happened again on Saturday. But the Macks were able to whether a storm from the Ponies and take control of the match.

“It happened today in this game but it feels good that we were able to tough through that, we were able to get ourselves ahead and not let it get to our heads," Hughes said. "A lot of people would let it get to their head and we don’t do that.”

The title enhances an already sterling legacy for the Macks program. McDonell has now won three WIAA state championships (2009, 2021, 2022) to go with one runner-up finish (2020) and a semifinal appearance (2010). Coach Kat Hanson has led the team to all of those milestones as the steady leader for a program her mother Deb built from the ground up, her father Steve has worked in for many years in various roles including as head coach and her sister Kari helped Kat lead from 2015-17.

While this year's senior class gets to go out as champions — with many as two-year champions after playing on last year's team as well — the juniors will return next year with an opportunity to follow up a landmark three-year stretch for the program.

“I think there’s no greater reward than being in a state championship and as you go through the moments of the morning that lead up to the match you want to soak it in and you want to soak it on while staying focused," Hanson said. "Sometimes that can be a challenge but I think it’s important that we enjoy those because while we’re sitting up here very blessed we know it is a blessing and we know that we put in a lot of hard work and they’ve made sacrificed a lot to be called a champion.”

Chi-Hi was at state for the first time and opened a busy county weekend at the Resch Center, falling to Burlington in Thursday's Division 1 quarterfinals. The Cardinals outhit the Demons, but serving errors hurt Chi-Hi in a tight defeat.

The support for the Cardinals on Thursday, and throughout the season, was easy to see with a quick look into the stands where Cardinal red was the most prominent color among the four quarterfinalists in Thursday night's session.

“The crowd we had in Hudson and then we had an enormous crowd at Eau Claire North and then we had an enormous crowd here tonight in Green Bay," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said after Thursday's match. "These athletes are not only outstanding volleyball players, they’re outstanding people and our whole school and community just wanted to come here and support them and to be able to live in this outstanding moment. It’s a wonderful testament to not only to our team as volleyball players but who they are as young women.”

The Cardinals graduate seniors Sami Perlberg, Maddy Bauer, Emma Lenfant and Bella Murry but should have five starters back from a team that won its first Big Rivers Conference title since 2013 in addition to the first-ever state bid. No doubt the Cardinals will enter 2023 with the talent to contend once again and with the motivation to hit another level after coming so heartbreakingly close on Thursday.

The Blackhawks were in the Division 2 semifinals for the second time in program history and the second time since 2019, falling to eventual state champion Appleton Xavier in straight sets. Like Chi-Hi and McDonell, the Blackhawks spent the regular season represented in their respective division's Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state coaches poll and was playing its best at the right time to get to Green Bay for the second time in four seasons.

Bella Seibel had a taste of state as a freshman player while her senior teammates Cicely Kiecker, Jensyn Skaar and Zoe Pielhop were cheering that year's team on from the stands as fans and players in the lower levels. The Blackhawks will bring back key contributors next season in the quest for an encore.

“I think in August we didn’t really know how the season would play out and it as a lot of new people playing together," Bloomer junior Amelia Herrick said. "So just remembering that next year when we start that anything could happen and I think we worked really hard all season and that can happen next year too.”

Chippewa County teams had a clean sweep of all winnable conference titles during the regular season as Chi-Hi won the Big Rivers, McDonell, Stanley-Boyd and Bloomer split the Western Cloverbelt and Cornell continued its domination of the East Lakeland.

Many of those teams will return heavy hitters for 2023.

And while it will be hard to follow up a historic 2022 season, what happened this fall shows that great things are always possible.