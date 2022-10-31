Brandon Berg: Three state-bound Chippewa County volleyball teams a rare feat worth celebrating

Twenty prep volleyball teams will head to Green Bay later this week to vie for state championships.

Of those 20 teams, three reside roughly 15 miles apart in Chippewa County.

Chi-Hi, Bloomer and McDonell will all be in action later this week at the state volleyball tournament in Green Bay, the cherry on the top of an ice cream sundae of stellar seasons for each program.

The Cardinals (41-2) are heading to state for the first time after a scoring two come-from-behind victories in the Division 1 sectionals, most recently beating rival River Falls for the sectional championship. Chi-Hi’s program has shown steady growth under coach Luke Heidtke, logging a 14-21 record in 2019 before an 11-3 mark in a COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. A big step forward took place last season when the Cardinals were 37-3 and advanced to the sectional finals before breaking through to state this year and earning the program’s first Big Rivers Conference title since 2013.

The Macks (39-12) are no stranger to the Division 4 state tournament as they are making their third consecutive trip to state. McDonell is the defending state champion and has looked the part, especially down the stretch in winning five straight matches in straight sets. The Macks shared the Western Cloverbelt title in the regular season with Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd.

The Blackhawks (33-8) are at Division 2 state tourney for the second time in program history after ousting West Salem in four sets in Saturday’s sectional championship. Bloomer has won 10 matches in a row dating back to its home invite at the start of the month, a tournament the three state-bound teams finished at the top of. Chi-Hi won the championship over McDonell with Bloomer taking third.

“When I just looked at that today I was like, ‘Wow, all of us were first, second and third?’” Bloomer coach Heather Henry said of those three teams at the time. “That just goes to show our talent for student-athletes is pretty amazing.”

That talent showed again with all three making it to Green Bay.

“I think it’s great,” Heidtke said of the three schools advancing to state. “The smaller schools, McDonell specifically has had a lot of success in a longer amount of time, but for Bloomer and now us punch through, it shows that volleyball’s not just an east and southern sport anymore. We have high-level players playing great ball.”

Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer and Stanley-Boyd each entered the postseason as legitimate contenders to make a run to state. The Orioles were tripped up by Auburndale in the Division 3 regional finals and others all had to overcome some adversity.

The Cardinals fell behind both Hudson and River Falls in sectionals but won sets four and five in exciting fashion, McDonell had spirited starts by Eau Claire Immanuel and Clayton in the regional finals and sectional semis on their way to those eventual sweeps, and Bloomer dropped the first set in Saturday’s sectional final to West Salem before roaring back to win in four.

This marks the first time in history three Chippewa County volleyball programs have advanced to state in the same season. In fact, this is the first season more than one county school has advanced to state — not counting 1989 when Stanley-Boyd and Thorp each qualified.

With Chi-Hi qualifying, six of the county’s eight programs have at least one trip to state, with the Cardinals joining McDonell, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd, Cadott and Lake Holcombe. The Macks and the Orioles are the two programs to bring home WIAA state championships. Stanley-Boyd won a Division 3 state championship in 2006, and McDonell brought home Division 4 crowns in 2009 and 2021.

Even outside county lines, local volleyball has shown plenty of skill in recent years. Fall Creek and Osseo-Fairchild advanced to the 2020 Division 3 state tournament, as did Eau Claire Immanuel in Division 4.

The Cardinals, Blackhawks and Macks each took a different route but ultimately reached the same destination — Green Bay. Great accomplishments individually are even more impressive collectively and have set the tone for a frantic finish for what has been a can’t-miss fall season.

As someone who has worked at the Chippewa Herald for more than 12 years, I can’t recall anything quite like it. The only other instance that comes to mind was 2015 when the same three schools advanced to state in softball, but all three programs have a much more established track record of success in those sports.

“I think it’s awesome for our area, it’s awesome for those kids but it really goes to show the strength of volleyball in our area,” McDonell coach Kat Hanson said. “That’s three different divisions that are ending down at state, and we’re fortunate enough to have played both those teams and to have one of them in our conference. So it helps us being the smallest school that we’re battle tested.”