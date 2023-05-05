Baseball
Osseo-Fairchild 7, Bloomer 2
|Bloomer
|000 002 0
|2 5 0
|Osseo-Fairchild
|202 300 X
|7 6 1
WP—Trig Korger (7 IP, 7 K, 3 BB). LP—Zeke Strand (3 IP, 3 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Keegan Yohnk 1-2 (2 BB), Gabriel Hillman 1-3 (RBI). Osseo-Fairchild: Brody Seefeldt 2-2 (R, 3B, 2 RBI), Drake Sweat 2-3 (R, 3 RBI, 2 SB).
Softball
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 10, Flambeau 0 (6 inn.)
|Flambeau
|000 000
|0 3 4
|Cornell/Lake Holcombe
|120 043
|10 8 0
WP—Brooke Anderson (6 IP, 3 K, 0 BB). LP—Martin (5.2 IP, 6 K, 1 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cornell/Lake Holcombe: Brooke Anderson 3-4, Izzy Schwingle 2-3, Allie Turany 2-4.
IN PHOTOS: Bloomer baseball hosts Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt battle 5-2-23
Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer baseball 5-2-23
