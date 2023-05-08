Baseball
Bloomer 18, Cadott 7 (6 inn.)
|Bloomer
|015 912
|18 15 0
|Cadott
|300 220
|7 11 2
WP—Gabriel Hillman (5 IP, 5 K, 3 BB). LP—Conner Roth (3.1 IP, 3 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Bloomer: Braden Steinmetz 3-6 (3 R, 3 RBI, 2B, SB), Zeke Strand 3-4 (R, 3 RBI, 2 SB), Keegan Yohnk 2-3 (3 R), Collin Crane 2-4 (3 R, 2 RBI). Cadott: Tristan Drier 4-4 (2 R, 3 RBI, 2B), Conner Roth 3-4 (2 RBI).
Bloomer 11, Cadott 0 (5 inn.)
|Cadott
|000 00
|0 4 4
|Bloomer
|000 00
|11 5 0
WP—Keegan Yohnk (5 IP, 9 K, 1 BB). LP—Warren Bowe (2 IP, 6 K, 5 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Conner Roth 1-2 (2B). Bloomer: Braden Steinmetz 1-3 (2 R, 2 RBI, SB), Keegan Yohnk 1-2 (3 RBI).
Thorp 8, Stanley-Boyd 3
|Stanley-Boyd
|100 200 0
|3 6 2
|Thorp
|413 000 0
|8 10 0
WP—Aiden Rosemeyer (6.2 IP, 10 K, 2 BB). LP—Alex Williams (3 IP, 3 K, 3 BB)
Leading Hitters—Stanley-Boyd: Parker Krizan 2-3 (R, RBI, 2B), Alex Williams 1-3 (2B, RBI). Thorp: Stephen Frankewicz 2-4 (2 R, 2 SB), Aiden Rosemeyer 3-4 (R, 2 2B, RBI, 3 SB), Harley Zurakowski 2-4.
Softball
Osseo-Fairchild 15, Cadott 4 (5 inn.)
|Cadott
|301 00
|4 6 3
|Osseo-Fairchild
|910 5X
|15 8 1
WP—Madisyn Loonstra (5 IP, 1 K, 2 BB). LP—Kasey Moldrem (0 IP, 0 K, 6 BB)
Leading Hitters—Cadott: Laken Ryan 2-2 (2 R), Lauryn Goettl 1-3 (R, HR, 3 RBI), Elly Eiler 2-3 (RBI). Osseo-Fairchild: Taylor Gunderson 2-3 (2 R, 2B, 3 RBI), Eleice Dahl 2-2 (R, RBI), Rae Prudlick 2-3 (3 R, 2 RBI), Madisyn Loonstra 2-3 (R, RBI).
Fall Creek 5, Stanley-Boyd 4
|Fall Creek
|212 000 0
|5 6 3
|Stanley-Boyd
|003 000 1
|4 3 7
WP—Jenna Fitch (5 IP, 4 K, 2 BB). LP—Abby Reynolds (7 IP, 1 K, 2 BB)
Leading Hitters—Fall Creek: Sophie Johnson 2-4 (R, 2 RBI). Sierra Close 1-2 (R, 2B, RBI), Abby Reynolds 1-3 (2 RBI).
