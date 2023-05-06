Baseball
Chi-Hi 7, Marshfield 1
|Marshfield
|100 000 0
|1 8 2
|Chi-Hi
|001 006 X
|7 10 0
WP—Jacob Danielson (7 IP, 4 K, 3 BB). LP—Zander Edmundson (6 IP, 1 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Marshfield: Cole Halvorsen 3-3 (2 2B). Chi-Hi: Dawson Goodman 2-4 (2 R, RBI, SB), Grady Fredrick 2-4 (2B, 3 RBI), Liam Brennan 1-3 (2 RBI), Colton Turner 2-2 (RBI).
Chi-Hi 12, Marshfield 1 (5 inn.)
|Marshfield
|010 00
|1 6 0
|Chi-Hi
|363 0X
|12 9 1
WP—Cole Perlberg (5 IP, 7 K, 1 BB). LP—Braden Anderson (1.2 IP, 2 K, 8 BB)
Leading Hitters—Chi-Hi: Grady Fredrick 2-2 (RBI), Liam Brennan 1-2 (R, 2 RBI, RBI), Cole Perlberg 2-2 (3 RBI, 2B), Traycen Bowe 1-3 (2 RBI).
Softball
Menomonie 12, Bloomer 0 (5 inn.)
|Menomonie
|020 37
|12 10 0
|Bloomer
|000 00
|0 3 2
WP—Maci Marlett (5 IP, 3 K, 0 BB). LP—Delaney Zwiefelhofer (4 IP, 0 K, 5 BB)
Leading Hitters—Menomonie: Siera Auth 2-4 (R), Maci Marlett 2-4 (2 R), Madelyn Shea 2-3 (2 R, SB).
Onalaska 8, Bloomer 5
|Onalaska
|000 224 0
|8 11 3
|Bloomer
|020 010 0
|5 5 2
WP—Sidney Fillbach (7 IP, 2 K, 3 BB). LP—Delaney Zwiefelhofer (7 IP, 3 K, 4 BB)
Leading Hitters—Onalaska: E. Olson 3-3 (R, SB), Sidney Fillbach 3-4 (R, 2B, 4 RBI), Jenna Gansen 2-4 (R). Bloomer: Avery Sieg 1-3 (R), Isabel Rubenzer 1-3 (R, RBI).
IN PHOTOS: Bloomer softball hosts Stanley-Boyd in Western Cloverbelt doubleheader 5-2-23
