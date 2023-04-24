Each week during the spring, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Rebecca Baier, McDonell

The senior outfielder finished 3-for-3 in McDonell’s 6-4 softball win against Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday. Baier homered, scored twice and drove in two runs as the Macks improved to 5-0 on the young season with key matchups against Fall Creek (Tuesday) and Thorp (Thursday) on the horizon.

Easton Bobb, Chi-Hi

The junior pitcher was nearly unhittable on the baseball team’s 12-1 at Rice Lake on Tuesday to open a doubleheader sweep of the Warriors. Bobb struck out 16 batters in 5.2 innings pitched with just two balls put in play in fair territory — a single and a Chi-Hi error. The Cardinals face Eau Claire North on Tuesday and Thursday.

Lauryn Goettl, Cadott

The senior had five of her team’s 25 hits in Friday’s 17-3 victory in six innings at Eau Claire Regis. Goettl homered to go with four singles, drove in four runs and scored three times with six stolen bases as the Hornets won their first Western Cloverbelt game of the year. Cadott plays a doubleheader at Stanley-Boyd on Tuesday.

Reagan Palichat, Chi-Hi

The sophomore kickstarted the girls soccer team’s first win of the season Saturday by scoring the first goal in a 3-2 victory over Holmen at Dorais Field. Palichat scored in the 13th minute to set the tone in the win. The Cardinals host Eau Claire North on Monday before playing at Hudson Thursday.

Keegan Yohnk, Bloomer

The senior Yohnk drove in four runs in Tuesday’s 11-4 baseball win over Augusta. The reigning Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year scored twice and homered in the win while also being hit by a pitch. Following Monday’s nonconference game at Somerset, Bloomer plays at Thorp (Tuesday), Eau Claire Regis (Thursday) and Cadott (Friday).

