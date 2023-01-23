Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Izzy Keck, McDonell

The senior finished first place all-around for the Chippewa Falls gymnastics co-op at Saturday's Rice Lake Icicle Invitational as the team took first. Keck took first in the floor exercise, vault and uneven bars and tied for first on the balance beam. Following Monday's Big Rivers dual in Hudson, the co-op hosts Bloomer/Colfax on Jan. 30.

Justin Melland, New Auburn

The sophomore scored a season-high 26 points for the Trojans boys basketball team in Tuesday's 60-45 East Lakeland win over Winter. Melland also had 19 points in Friday's 45-37 defeat to Flambeau. The Trojans play at Birchwood on Tuesday.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer

The junior finished with a career-high 35 points in leading the Blackhawks boys basketball team to a 77-52 win over Cadott on Friday. Schwarzenberger shot 10-for-17 from the field with 13 rebounds and three steals as he scored at least 30 points for the fourth time this year. Bloomer plays at Elk Mound on Tuesday.

Ciarra Seibel, Bloomer

The junior scored a season-high 19 points as the Blackhawks girls basketball team came from behind for a 54-49 victory at St. Croix Central on Friday. Seibel pulled down 12 rebounds and had one steal and one blocked shot as Bloomer won for the fourth time in five games. Bloomer plays at Eau Claire Regis on Friday.

Dawson Webster, Cadott

The senior dominated on his way to a championship at 182 pounds for the Hornets wrestling team at Saturday's Raider Challenge in Arcadia. Webster won all for of his matches on the day, the first three by pinfalls in 54 seconds or quicker before capping the day with a 7-0 decision victory against Independence/Gilmanton's Gavin Bragger. Cadott wrestles in a Cloverbelt Conference triangular in Augusta on Thursday.