Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Ryley Craker, Lake Holcombe

The sophomore had a big night in his team’s 72-56 boys basketball defeat at Flambeau on Tuesday. Craker scored a career-high 34 points including a 5-for-7 effort from long range to go with four steals. Lake Holcombe hosts Bruce on Tuesday and plays at Gilmanton on Thursday.

Emma Kowalczyk, Cadott

The junior finished with a career-high 23 points in Friday’s 88-15 girls basketball win at Thorp. Kowalczyk made five 3-pointers and pulled down nine rebounds to go with four steals and three blocked shots for the unbeaten Hornets. Cadott plays at Fall Creek on Tuesday and Boyceville on Thursday.

Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell

The senior scored a season-high 17 points in Saturday’s 78-59 boys basketball victory at Osseo-Fairchild. Misfeldt was 5-for-5 from 3-point range and also had three assists and two rebounds to help the Macks stay unbeaten. After hosting Flambeau on Monday, the Macks play at Bloomer on Thursday.

Kyra North, New Auburn

The freshman scored a career-high 14 points in Tuesday’s 57-27 girls basketball victory at Bruce. North was one of three players in double figures as the Trojans enter this week on a 5-game winning streak. New Auburn plays at Cornell on Tuesday and Shell Lake on Thursday.

Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer

The senior won all four of his matches last Friday for the Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team at the Cameron Jamboree. Rubenzer won all four of his matches by pinfall including three in the first period in his matchups at 182 pounds. Bloomer/Colfax wrestles at Prairie Farm on Tuesday.