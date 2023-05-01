Each week during the spring, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Andrew Bauer, McDonell

The senior finished at the top of the standings at Saturday's Chi-Hi boys golf invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Bauer shot an even par 71 to take first as the UW-Stout signee finished his round with three birdies and 13 pars. The Saints play at a Cloverbelt in Osseo on Tuesday.

Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi

The senior reached base in all four plate appearances in Thursday's 14-4 baseball win over Eau Claire North at Casper Park. Goodman was 3-for-3 with a double and also reached base by walk, scoring four runs with one double, one stolen base and a double. Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie on Tuesday.

Tori Jenneman, Bloomer

The senior outfielder had a big week for the Blackhawks softball team in an unbeaten week. Jenneman hit .611 (11-for-18) across five games including a 4-for-4 effort in Friday's 10-9 win at Cadott. Bloomer hosts Stanley-Boyd in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Brett Kroeplin, Stanley-Boyd

The senior was dominant on the mound in Tuesday's 4-0 baseball shutout victory over Cadott. Kroeplin tossed seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, walking three and allowing two hits while throwing 59 of his 101 pitches for strike. Stanley-Boyd plays at Bloomer on Tuesday.

Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott

The freshman played a part in four track and field event victories on Thursday in Bloomer. Sonnentag won the 400-meter dash, 100 hurdles and long jump while teaming up with Jaycee Stephens, Taylor Hager and Lucy Lindeman to win the 1,600 relay as the Hornets finished first as a team. Cadott competes at Gilman on Tuesday.

