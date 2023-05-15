Each week during the spring, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Aubrey Dorn, McDonell

The junior had an eventful afternoon at the plate as the Macks earned a pair of softball wins over Bloomer on Tuesday. Dorn was a combined 4-for-9 between the two games with a home run, double, four runs scored, six runs batted in and one stolen base. McDonell hosts Somerset on Tuesday.

Aliya North, New Auburn

The senior played hand in three event victories for the Trojans girls track and field team at Friday's Hailey Reed Memorial invite in New Auburn. North won the 100-meter dash and triple jump while also taking first as a part of the Trojans' 400 relay team. New Auburn is back in action Tuesday at the East Lakeland Conference championships in Shell Lake.

Brooklyn Sandvig, Chi-Hi

The senior moved put the state track and field leaderboard in a 400 victory at Tuesday's Mack Open at Dorais Field. Sandvig completed the race in 54.44 seconds, the fourth fastest time in the event in state history. Following Monday's Big Rivers championships in Rice Lake, the Cardinals are back in action next Monday at Division 1 regionals in Hudson.

Zeke Strand, Bloomer

The sophomore went the distance on the mound in Tuesday's 3-1 baseball win over McDonell. Strand scattered two hits, one walk and one earned run in seven innings across 105 pitches while striking out 12 batters. Following Monday's game with Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer hosts Elk Mound on Tuesday.

Peter Weir, Cadott

The senior earned two event wins and was a runner-up in another at Tuesday's Colfax invite. Weir won the 800 and 1,600 races, teamed up with Nick Fasbender, Easton Goodman and Cole Pfeiffer to take second in the 1,600 relay and was fifth in the high jump. Cadott competes at the Western Cloverbelt championships Tuesday in Bloomer.