Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Kasandra Herr, McDonell

The junior was stellar between the pipes for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team at the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Holiday Classic in Fond du Lac. Herr stopped 57 of 60 shots across three games for the Sabers and ended with a 23-save shutout in Thursday’s victory over Eau Claire Area.

Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell

The senior had the game of a lifetime in Thursday’s 93-50 boys basketball victory over Chequamegon at the Denny Laramy Holiday Classic. Mittermeyer set a school record with 52 points and was 13-for-21 from 3-point range for the top-ranked Macks.

Iszy Sonnentag, Cadott

The freshman was victorious for the wrestling team at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic last Friday in River Falls. Sonnentag earned pinfall victories over Bruce’s Shelby Garcia and Glenwood City’s Savanna Millermon to take the girls title at 107 pounds.

Jackson Tomczak, Chi-Hi

The senior led the charge for the boys basketball team in Friday’s 71-55 nonconference victory at Merrill. Tomczak shot 12 of 18 from the field overall en route to a career high in scoring while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists.

Taye Yeager, Lake Holcombe

The junior scored a career-high 25 points for the Chieftains boys basketball team in Tuesday’s 67-57 win at Gilman. Yeager was 5-for-9 from 3-point range and added three assists and six steals in the victory. The effort was the third time in the last four games Yeager scored in double figures.