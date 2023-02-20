Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Dylan Bowe, Cornell

The senior scored a season-high 34 points in a 79-73 defeat against Winter on Tuesday. It was the second time this season Bowe scored at least 31 points in a game and Bowe is averaging just shy of 17 points per game. Following Monday's game at Greenwood, Cornell opens the Division 5 playoffs at Prairie Farm on Feb. 28.

Canan Huss, McDonell

The senior went over the 1,000-point mark for his career as he scored 33 points in a 68-66 win over Fall Creek on Tuesday. Huss added 11 rebounds and scored the go-ahead basket with less than three seconds to go as McDonell ultimately won the outright Western Cloverbelt title. McDonell faces Colby in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship on Saturday in Osseo.

Trent Lindner, Chi-Hi

The senior came close to registering a triple-double in Thursday's 62-55 win at New Richmond. Lindner scored 15 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked seven shots as the Cardinals won their seventh game in a row. The Cardinals host Holmen on Tuesday.

Justin Melland, New Auburn

The sophomore scored a career-high 37 points in Tuesday's 80-51 victory over Lake Holcombe. The 6-foot-4 Melland has emerged as a potent low-post player for the Trojans in the second half of the season. After Monday's home game against Alma Center Lincoln, the Trojans host Luck on Thursday.

Olivia Sanborn, Chi-Hi

The junior helped the Cardinals end a 20-game losing streak in a 47-44 win over Medford on Tuesday. Sanborn scored 15 points as she shot 6-for-17 from the field to go with three rebounds and three steals. The Cardinals open the Division 1 playoffs on Tuesday at Appleton West.