Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Aubrey Dorn, McDonellThe junior had a big night at the net as the volleyball team overcame a two-set deficit to outlast Cadott in five sets on Tuesday. Dorn had 20 digs, 16 kills and three blocks as a part of the comeback victory which ultimately helped the Macks earn a share of the Western Cloverbelt title. The Macks play at Marshfield Columbus on Thursday in the Cloverbelt crossover championship game.

Anders Michaelsen, BloomerThe junior led a strong effort by the boys cross country team in a victory at Tuesday’s Owen-Withee meet. Michaelsen won the race with a top time of 16 minutes, 20.7 seconds — the fastest time by a Chippewa County runner so far this season — as the Blackhawks rolled to a team championship. Bloomer hits the course on Saturday at the Cloverbelt Conference championships in Loyal.

Jace North, New AuburnThe senior led the Trojans football team in rushing in a 62-36 defeat to Cornell on Friday. North led with 127 rushing yards and two scores on 12 carries while adding four total tackles on defense. New Auburn closes the regular season by hosting Bruce on Friday.

Daniel Person, CornellThe junior quarterback was potent through the air and on the ground for the Chiefs in the win over the Trojans. Person ran for 115 yards and a touchdown while adding three touchdown passes in a 5-for-7 effort for 125 passing yards. Cornell closes the regular season by hosting Lake Holcombe on Friday.

Peyton Watson, Chi-HiThe senior swimmer led a dominant effort by the Cardinals in Tuesday’s dual victory over Menomonie. Watson was victorious in all four events she competed in, earning individual victories in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly while playing a part in the victories for the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relays. Chi-Hi is off until a dual at Eau Claire Memorial on Oct. 20.