Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Dylan Bowe, Cornell

The senior ran for 225 yards and three touchdown in the Chiefs football team’s 50-34 loss at Bruce on Friday. Bowe leads Chippewa County in rushing with 778 yards and eight touchdowns. Cornell returns to action on Friday in New Auburn.

Benjamin Cihasky, Chi-Hi

The junior finished in second place at Tuesday’s Chi-Hi cross country invitational at Lake Wissota Golf Course. Cihasky was second with a time of 17 minutes, 3 seconds, behind Menomonie’s Connor Norby (16:41.9). Following Monday’s meet in West Salem, the Cardinals are back in action Saturday at the Eau Claire Memorial invite at South Middle School.

Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi

The senior did a little bit of everything in Friday’s 20-14 overtime football victory over River Falls on Friday. Goodman ran for a team-high 96 yards on 11 carries along with solid work in the secondary on defense and scooped up a blocked field goal attempt and ran it 17 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Chi-Hi can clinch a playoff berth at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.

Lauryn Goettl, Cadott

The senior had a strong effort for the volleyball team at Saturday’s New Richmond invite. Goettl led the team with 27 kills and 25 assists to go with her 18 digs and six aces as the Hornets went 2-2, defeating Big Rivers foes New Richmond and Rice Lake. Cadott hosts McDonell on Tuesday.

Gabe Prince, Bloomer

The junior had a big night on the ground in the Blackhawks football team’s 46-0 win at Barron on Friday. Prince ran for 258 yards and four scores on just 16 carries while adding 80 passing yards in the shutout victory. Prince is second to Bowe in the county in rushing with 727 rushing yards. Bloomer plays at Spooner on Friday.