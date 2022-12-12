Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd

The junior had three games with at least 22 points last week for the boys basketball team. Hoel scored 27 and 29 points in nonconference losses to Altoona and Saint Croix Central, respectively, before scoring 22 points in Saturday’s 68-61 double overtime win over Elmwood/Plum City at the Northwest Tipoff Classic. Stanley-Boyd plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.

Izzy Keck, McDonell

The senior finished first all-around for the Chi-Hi/McDonell gymnastics co-op on Saturday as the team won its home Snowflake Invitaitonal at Chi-Hi. Keck was first on the balance beam and in the floor exercise, took second on the vault and was sixth on the uneven bars. Chi-Hi competes in a triangular at Menomonie on Tuesday.

Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe

The junior had a big game in Friday’s 68-59 girls basketball win against Winter by scoring a career-high 37 points for the Chieftains. Lechleitner had 12 shots from the field and was 13-for-19 from the free throw line as the Chieftains were 24-for-40 from the charity stripe overall. Lake Holcombe plays at Flambeau on Tuesday.

Kelsea Popp, Cornell

The senior had a strong week for the Chiefs girls basketball team as she averaged more than 23 points per game across three contests. Popp started with 25 points in Tuesday’s 61-35 win over Birchwood, scored 17 points in a 51-48 loss to Thorp on Thursday and finished with a season-high 28 points in Friday’s 68-29 win over Bruce. Cornell plays at Clayton on Tuesday.

Brayden Sonnentag, Cadott

The three-time senior state champion stayed unbeaten on the young season with a 5-0 effort at Saturday’s Devils Duals. Sonnentag won four of his matches by pinfall, all in one minute and 11 seconds or quicker, and another by 10-0 major decision for the Hornets. Cadott wrestles at Baldwin-Woodville on Friday.