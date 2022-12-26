Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Evelyn Cody, New Auburn

The senior scored a season-high 12 points including a pair of 3-pointers as the Trojans girls basketball team bested Cornell 40-30 on Tuesday. Cody is averaging 6.6 points per game as the Trojans head for the new year tied for the top spot in the East Lakeland Conference standings. New Auburn plays at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday.

Elly Eiler, Cadott

The senior had a big night in helping the Cadott girls basketball team stay unbeaten with a 59-58 win at Fall Creek on Tuesday. Eiler scored 20 points while pulling down eight rebounds, dishing out two assists and had two steals in the victory. Eiler is fourth in Chippewa County in scoring (17 points per game) as the Hornets are off until hosting Cameron on Jan. 2.

Jackson Hoem, Chi-Hi

The junior scored a pair of goals in the third period of the Chi-Hi boys hockey team’s 5-3 victory at Eau Claire North on Tuesday. Hoem leads the state-ranked Cardinals in goals (9) and total points (15) as the team heads for the Showdown in Titletown tournament this week in Ashwaubenon.

Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi

The senior finished with a season-high 30 points in Tuesday’s 85-81 boys basketball victory over River Falls. Monarski shot 10-of-26 including a 6-for-15 effort from 3-point range while grabbing eight rebounds and distributing three assists. The Cardinals play at Merrill on Friday.

Emma-lyn Stephenson, Chi-Hi

The senior netted a hat trick for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team in Monday’s 9-2 victory over Medford. Stephenson added a pair of assists as well in the and is tied with Tessa Leisses for the team lead in points (11) as the Sabers play at the Wisconsin Prep Hockey Girls Holiday Classic this week in Fond du Lac.