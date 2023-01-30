Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.
Lauryn Goettl, Cadott
The senior reached the 1,000-point mark for her girls basketball career in Tuesday's 82-74 loss to Osseo-Fairchild. Goettl led all scorers with 34 points as she shot 14-for-21 from the field while pulling down 10 rebounds and grabbing four steals. Following Monday's game against Prairie Farm, Cadott hosts Bloomer on Thursday.
Marley Hughes, McDonell
The senior matched a season high with 19 points in Tuesday's 52-40 girls basketball win at Fall Creek. Hughes shot 6-for-11 with four 3-pointers while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. After Monday's home game against Thorp, the Macks play at Eau Claire Regis on Thursday.
Mason Monarski, Chi-Hi
The senior eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career on Tuesday in the boys basketball team's 80-68 defeat to Marshfield. Monarski scored 20 points while making four 3-pointers and grabbed four rebounds and exited the week fifth in program career scoring. Chi-Hi plays at Wausau West on Tuesday.
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer
The junior made the game-winning 3-pointer for the Blackhawks boys basketball team in Thursday's 47-45 win at Eau Claire Regis. Schwarzenberger had a game-high 19 points with three rebounds and two steals in the victory. Bloomer plays at McDonell on Tuesday.
Aaron Sturm, Stanley-Boyd
The freshman earned two victories for the Orioles wrestling team at Thursday's Cloverbelt Conference triangular in Thorp. Sturm picked up pinfall victories over Abbotsford/Colby's Ricardo Nava Rojas and Thorp/Owen-Withee's Connor Simington. Stanley-Boyd competes in a conference quad at Spencer/Columbus on Tuesday.