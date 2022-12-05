 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Sports High Five | Nov. 28-Dec. 3

Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Lauryn Goettl, Cadott

Lauryn Goettl

Goettl

The senior led the charge in the girls basketball team’s 90-51 victory over Eau Claire Regis on Friday. Goettl had 27 points as she shot 10-of-18 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers. She added seven rebounds, four steals, four assists and one blocked shots as the Hornets improved to 4-0. The Hornets have a busy week with three games beginning Monday at home against Cornell.

Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell

Eddie Mittermeyer

Mittermeyer

The senior scored a team-high 17 points in Friday’s 74-67 boys basketball victory at Spring Valley. Mittermeyer shot 6-of-13 from the field including a 4-of-9 effort from 3-point range with five rebounds, five steals and three assists as the Macks improved to 3-0. The Macks are back in action on Thursday at Marshfield Columbus.

People are also reading…

Ava Krista, Chi-Hi

Ava Krista

Krista

The sophomore started the gymnastics season with a strong effort at Saturday’s Wisconsin Rapids Gymnastics Classic. Krista earned first place all-around as the Cardinals also won the team championship. She was first on the balance beam and uneven bars while taking third on the vault and floor exercise. Chi-Hi competes at a triangular in Rice Lake on Thursday before hosting its annual Snowflake Invitational on Saturday.

Joey Schemenauer, Chi-Hi

Joey Schemenauer

Schemenauer

The senior had a pair of big games in two Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey wins over the weekend. Schemenauer registered a hat trick in Friday’s 14-1 win at Northland Pines before scoring once and added two assists in Saturday’s 11-1 victory at Northern Edge. The Sabers play at Hudson on Tuesday.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer

Domanyck Schwarzenberger

Schwarzenberger

The junior had a strong effort in defeat for the boys basketball team in Thursday’s 54-50 loss at Colfax. Schwarzenberger scored a game-high 33 points as he made 5-of-8 shots from 3-point range to go with eight rebounds, two steals and one assist. The Blackhawks face Boyceville on Saturday at the Northwest Tipoff Classic at UW-Stout.

