Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Easton Bobb, Chi-Hi

The junior had a big second half in sparking the boys basketball team to a 72-65 win over Menomonie on Friday. Bobb had 12 points on four 3-pointers late and shot 4-of-5 from long range overall in the team's fifth straight victory. The Cardinals play at Altoona on Tuesday.

Tristan Drier, Cadott

The senior won a Division 3 regional championship at 152 pounds with an unbeaten effort on Saturday in Edgar. Drier (37-2) won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches by pinfall before earning a 3-1 decision win over Stratford's Kaleb Krummel for the title. Cadott competes at sectionals Saturday back at Edgar.

Elly Eiler, Cadott

The senior eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her prep girls basketball career in Tuesday's 62-57 victory over Fall Creek. Eiler finished with 25 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the victory. Cadott faces Marshfield Columbus in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Saturday in Neillsville.

Lauren Samardzich, Cornell

The junior finished with 14 points as the girls basketball team earned a 65-47 victory over Lake Holcombe on Friday. Samardzich made four 3-pointers in the first half and finished in double figures in scoring for the third time in four games. Cornell hosts Winter on Tuesday.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Bloomer

The junior set a new school boys basketball record for scoring in Thursday's 68-65 loss at Fall Creek. Schwarzenberger finished with 51 points including eight 3-pointers in another big game for Chippewa County's leading scorer. Bloomer plays at Thorp on Tuesday.