Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell

The senior came up big for the Macks boys basketball team in Saturday's 61-57 overtime win at Bloomer. Misfeldt scored a season-best 18 points including a 3-for-6 effort from three and sunk all five free throws to go with four steals and three steals. McDonell hosts Thorp on Tuesday.

Roman Rineck, Chi-Hi

The senior went 4-for-4 in event victories for the Cardinals boys swim team in Thursday's 89-74 Big Rivers dual meet victory over Menomonie. Individually Rineck was victorious in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and was also a part of relay wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Chi-Hi is back in the pool Thursday at home against the Eau Claire Alliance.

Braelee Schroeder, Cornell

The sophomore had a big game for the Chiefs girls basketball team in a 63-46 defeat to Winter on Friday. Schroeder scored a season-high 17 points against the Warriors including 13 points in the first half. Cornell is back in action on Tuesday at home against Flambeau.

Paige Steinmetz, Chi-Hi

The junior scored a pair of go-ahead goals for the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team last week. Steinmetz's goal 2:36 into overtime lifted the Sabers to a 4-3 win over the Western Wisconsin Stars on Tuesday before her goal midway through the second period against the Coulee Region Cyclones Friday proved to be the game winner in a 2-1 win. After Monday's game at St. Croix Valley, the Sabers host Hudson Tuesday.

Brian Strzok, Lake Holcombe

The sophomore had three games of at least 20 points this past week for the Chieftains boys basketball team. Strzok scored 24 points in last Monday's 76-66 loss to Birchwood and in Friday's 57-51 win over New Auburn to go with a 20-point effort in a 75-57 win over Cornell on Tuesday. Lake Holcombe plays at Prairie Farm on Tuesday.