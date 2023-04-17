Each week during the spring, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Warren Bowe, Cadott

The sophomore was unhittable in Tuesday's 4-0 baseball win at Owen-Withee, throwing a seven-inning no-hitter with 20 strikeouts. Bowe threw 67 of his 94 pitches for strikes and had a pair of walks while also drawing three walks at the plate.

Andrew Gotham, New Auburn

The sophomore swept the throws at Friday's Cornell/Lake Holcombe track and field invitational. Gotham won the shot put with a top throw of 45-feet, 4-inches and a best discus toss of 116-feet. Gotham advanced to sectionals in the shot put as a freshman and owns the top discus throw in the latest Chippewa County honor roll.

Trent Nitek, Lake Holcombe

The junior won a pair of events at the Cornell/Lake Holcombe track and field invitational. Nitek won the 200 in 22.76 seconds and long jump with a top leap of 20-5. Those two performances placed Nitek atop the Chippewa County honor roll in each events.

Basia Olson, Chi-Hi

The senior outfielder shined in four softball victories over Hudson and Menomonie. Olson was a combined 10-for-15 with two home runs, seven runs batted in, one double and four runs scored as the Cardinals took two from both the Raiders and Mustangs to open their Big Rivers title defense.

Katie Ruf, McDonell

The junior shined in the circle for the Macks softball team in three victories. Ruf allowed just three earned runs in 17 total innings pitched across three games with 26 strikeouts against just five walks. Ruf also helped her own cause with RBIs in each of the three wins.

