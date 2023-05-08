Each week during the spring, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Brooke Anderson, Cornell

The junior led the way in the circle and at the plate in Friday's 10-0 Cornell/Lake Holcombe softball victory over Flambeau. Anderson scattered three hits in six scoreless innings of pitching, striking out three and walking none. At the plate, she had a team-high three hits to lead the offense. The Knights play at Flambeau on Thursday.

Tina Benson, Stanley-Boyd

The senior center fielder saved the game for the Orioles softball team by snagging a potential two-run home run for the final out in Thursday's 4-3 win over McDonell at Casper Park. Benson is also second on the team in on-base percentage (.585) and has drawn a team-best 15 walks against just seven strikeouts. Following Monday's game at Thorp, the Orioles host the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Jonah Bleskacek, Bloomer

The junior put together a strong two days of golf in leading the Bloomer boys to second place out of 24 teams at the Hayward invite on Friday and Saturday. Bleskacek shot 150 over the two days to finish fifth individually for the two-day tournament. Bloomer is back in action Tuesday in an 18-hole meet hosted by Marshfield Columbus at Rivers Edge Golf Course.

Trent Nitek, Lake Holcombe

The junior went a perfect 8-for-8 in event wins across two track and field meets for Cornell/Lake Holcombe. Nitek won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at Tuesday's Landgraf invite in Bloomer along with the long jump and as a part of the 800 relay. He came back Friday to win the 200 and 400 dashes, long jump and 800 relay. Cornell/Lake Holcombe competes in New Auburn on Friday.

Kansas Smith, Chi-Hi

The senior was a big part of an eventful day for the Chi-Hi track and field team at Thursday's Willard Hanson Relays in La Crosse. Smith set a new school record in the triple jump with a top leap of 44-6 as one of three school record breakers along with Natalie Schueller (pole vault) and the girls 400 relay team of Taylor Mosher, Maddie Hunt, Olivia Sedlacek and Brooklyn Sandvig. The Cardinals will be in action Tuesday in a meet at Dorais Field.