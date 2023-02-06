Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Henry Hoel, Stanley-Boyd

The junior led the charge for the Orioles in a 68-55 boys basketball victory at Thorp on Friday. Hoel led all scorers with 31 points with four 3-pointers as the Orioles won their second game in a row. Stanley-Boyd hosts McDonell on Thursday.

Emma Lechleitner, Lake Holcombe

The junior reached the 30-point echelon for the second time this season in Tuesday's 66-35 girls basketball win over Birchwood. Lechleitner scored 30 points in the win and earlier this season had 37 points in a 68-59 win over Winter on Dec. 9. Lake Holcombe hosts Clayton on Tuesday.

Levi Lindsay, Cadott

The senior was one of seven Hornets to win a Cloverbelt Conference individual wrestling championship on Saturday in Abbotsford. Lindsay won all three of his matches at 195 pounds by pinfall, completing the day by pinning Granton's Wyatt Karl in the second period. Cadott heads for Edgar on Saturday for Division 3 regionals.

Katie Reimer, New Auburn

The senior had a strong night for the Trojans girls basketball team in Friday's 51-33 victory over Cornell. Reimer scored a season-high 20 points against the Chiefs, the most in a game since she had 25 against Cornell on Dec. 14, 2021. New Auburn hosts Independence on Tuesday.

Gus Thorp, Chi-Hi

The freshman made a mark in the boys hockey team's history book in Friday's 5-0 win at River Falls. Thorp scored the first goal and registered his 20th assists of the season, moving him past Dallas Steward (1994-95) for the most assists for a freshman program history. Chi-Hi plays at New Richmond on Tuesday.