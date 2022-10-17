Check out the latest Prep Sports High Five with the top athletes of the week

Each week during the fall, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “High Five.” Athletes are listed alphabetically.

Maddy Bauer, Chi-HiThe senior setter moved the Cardinal offense efficiently in Thursday’s straight-set win at Eau Claire Memorial to help Chi-Hi clinch the outright Big Rivers Conference championship. Bauer had 41 assists and tied for the team lead with three ace serves to go with nine digs. Chi-Hi opens the Division 1 playoffs Saturday as a top seed against either Stevens Point or D.C. Everest.

Logan Burzynski,

Stanley-BoydThe senior quarterback led an Oriole rally in a 24-21 victory over Elk Mound on Friday. Burzynski threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cole Brenner and added a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:07 left to put the Orioles in front for good. Stanley-Boyd opens the Division 5 playoffs on Friday at Northwestern.

Ethan Faschingbauer, Chi-HiThe junior had a big night for the boys soccer team in Tuesday’s 7-2 victory over Menomonie. Faschingbauer scored three goals and added an assist as the Cardinals won their Big Rivers finale and ended the league season fifth. Chi-Hi opens the Division 1 playoffs at Hudson on Tuesday.

Paul Pfeifer, McDonellThe senior ran to victory for the Macks boys cross country team on Saturday at the Cloverbelt Conference championships in Loyal. Pfeifer won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 3.4 seconds to beat out Cadott’s Peter Weir (17:09.5) for the top spot as the McDonell team took second to Bloomer. McDonell returns to action on Saturday at Division 3 sectionals in Cadott.

Michayla Turchen, CornellThe senior had an efficient performance as the Chiefs volleyball team completed an unbeaten East Lakeland Conference campaign with a straight-set win over Flambeau on Thursday. Turchen led the team with seven kills and tied for the team lead with eight digs in the victory. Cornell is a No. 5 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and hosts No. 12 Siren on Tuesday.