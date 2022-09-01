Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|0-0
|2-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-0
|2-0
|Hudson
|0-0
|2-0
|New Richmond
|0-0
|2-0
|River Falls
|0-0
|2-0
|Eau Claire North
|0-0
|0-2
|Menomonie
|0-0
|0-2
|Superior
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
Hudson at Chippewa Falls
Menomonie at Superior
New Richmond at River Falls
Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|0-0
|1-0
|McDonell
|0-0
|1-0
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-1
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-1
|New Auburn
|0-0
|0-1
|Prairie Farm
|0-0
|0-1
Friday's Games
McDonell at Thorp
Alma Center Lincoln at Cornell
Lake Holcombe at Athens
New Auburn at Greenwood
Bruce at Gilman
Prairie Farm at Owen-Withee
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-0
|2-0
|Fall Creek
|0-0
|2-0
|Mondovi
|0-0
|2-0
|Durand-Arkansas
|0-0
|1-1
|Neillsville/Granton
|0-0
|1-1
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-0
|1-1
|Elk Mound
|0-0
|0-2
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-0
|0-2
Thursday's Game
Neillsville/Granton at Elk Mound
Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild
Friday's Games
Stanley-Boyd at Durand/Arkansaw
Mondovi at Fall Creek
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|0-0
|2-0
|Cadott
|0-0
|2-0
|Clear Lake
|0-0
|2-0
|Glenwood City
|0-0
|2-0
|Colfax
|0-0
|1-1
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-0
|1-1
|Spring Valley
|0-0
|1-1
|Turtle Lake
|0-0
1-1
Friday's Games
Colfax at Cadott
Spring Valley at Boyceville
Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City
Turtle Lake at Clear Lake
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Northwestern
|0-0
|2-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-0
|2-0
|Spooner
|0-0
|2-0
|Cumberland
|0-0
|1-1
|Barron
|0-0
|0-2
|Bloomer
|0-0
|0-2
|Cameron
|0-0
|0-2
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-0
|0-2
Friday's Games
Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls
Barron at Cameron
Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Northwestern at Spooner
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Athens
|0-0
|1-0
|Gilman
|0-0
|1-0
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|1-0
|Thorp
|0-0
|1-0
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|0-1
|Greenwood
|0-0
|0-1
Friday's Games
McDonell at Thorp
Alma Center Lincoln at Cornell
Lake Holcombe at Athens
New Auburn at Greenwood
Bruce at Gilman
Prairie Farm at Owen-Withee
Individual Stats
|Passing
|Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
|Logan Burzynski, S-B
|27-61-299-3-0
|Grant Smiskey, McDonell
|8-12-229-3-0
|Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi
|6-11-187-1-2
|Tristan Drier, Cadott
|7-14-158-1-0
|Gabe Prince, Bloomer
|5-10-76-0-0
|Rushing
|Att-Yards-TD
|Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi
|19-226-1
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|19-197-3
|Evan Eckes, McDonell
|10-147-2
|Blake Paul, S-B
|28-102-0
|Ryan Gaudet, Chi-Hi
|12-98-1
|Conner Roth, Cadott
|16-97-1
|Logan Burzynski, S-B
|13-95-1
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|17-91-0
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|27-90-2
|Harley Schroeder, LH
|18-90-0
|Receiving
|Catch-Yards-TD
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|5-174-2
|Madden Mahr, S-B
|9-140-1
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|3-129-1
|Nolan Blum, Cadott
|1-80-0
|Henry Hoel, S-B
|4-72-2
|Landon Karlen, S-B
|11-71-0
|David Andersen, McDonell
|2-51-1
|Evan Rogge, Bloomer
|1-38-0
|Tegan Ritter, Cadott
|2-37-0
|Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi
|2-31-0
|Scoring
|Points
|Dylan Bowe, Cornell
|20
|Mason Howard, Chi-Hi
|19
|Evan Eckes, McDonell
|18
|Dale Tetrault, McDonell
|18
|Logan Burzynski, S-B
|14
|Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi
|14
|David Andersen, McDonell
|12
|Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi
|12
|Easton Goodman, Cadott
|12
Henry Hoel, S-B
Peter Weir, Cadott
|12
Team Stats
|Offense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|McDonell
|1-211-250-461
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-185.5-149.5-335
|Chi-Hi
|2-252-43.5-295.5
|Cadott
|2-168-79-247
|Cornell
|1-211-20-231
|Bloomer
|2-85.5-57-142.5
|Lake Holcombe
|1-134-0-134
|New Auburn
|0-0-0-0
|Defense YPG
|Games-Rush-Pass-Total
|Cadott
|2-112.5-113-225.5
|Chi-Hi
|2-184-105-289
|Cornell
|1-203-92-295
|Lake Holcombe
|1-286-20-306
|Stanley-Boyd
|2-142-229.5-371.5
|Bloomer
|2-231.5-155.5-387
|New Auburn
|1-426-0-426
|McDonell
|0-0-0-0