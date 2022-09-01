 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

  • 0

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls0-02-0
Eau Claire Memorial    0-02-0
Hudson0-02-0
New Richmond0-02-0
River Falls0-02-0
Eau Claire North 0-00-2
Menomonie0-00-2
Superior0-00-2

Friday's Games

Hudson at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at Superior

New Richmond at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial

People are also reading…

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Bruce0-01-0
McDonell0-01-0
Cornell0-00-1
Lake Holcombe0-00-1
New Auburn0-00-1
Prairie Farm0-00-1

Friday's Games

McDonell at Thorp

Alma Center Lincoln at Cornell

Lake Holcombe at Athens

New Auburn at Greenwood

Bruce at Gilman

Prairie Farm at Owen-Withee

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Eau Claire Regis0-02-0
Fall Creek0-02-0
Mondovi0-02-0
Durand-Arkansas0-01-1
Neillsville/Granton   0-01-1
Stanley-Boyd  0-01-1
Elk Mound0-00-2
Osseo-Fairchild   0-00-2

Thursday's Game

Neillsville/Granton at Elk Mound

Eau Claire Regis at Osseo-Fairchild

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Durand/Arkansaw

Mondovi at Fall Creek

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Boyceville0-02-0
Cadott0-02-0
Clear Lake0-02-0
Glenwood City0-02-0
Colfax0-01-1
Elmwood/Plum City    0-01-1
Spring Valley   0-01-1
Turtle Lake0-0

1-1

Friday's Games

Colfax at Cadott

Spring Valley at Boyceville

Glenwood City at Elmwood/Plum City

Turtle Lake at Clear Lake

Heart O'NorthW-L  W-L
Northwestern0-02-0
Saint Croix Falls0-02-0
Spooner0-02-0
Cumberland  0-01-1
Barron0-00-2
Bloomer0-00-2
Cameron0-00-2
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser     0-00-2

Friday's Games

Bloomer at Saint Croix Falls

Barron at Cameron

Cumberland at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Northwestern at Spooner

Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)      W-L  W-L
Athens0-01-0 
Gilman0-0 1-0 
Owen-Withee0-01-0 
Thorp0-0 1-0 
Alma Center Lincoln0-0 0-1
Greenwood0-0 0-1

Friday's Games

McDonell at Thorp

Alma Center Lincoln at Cornell

Lake Holcombe at Athens

New Auburn at Greenwood

Bruce at Gilman

Prairie Farm at Owen-Withee

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Logan Burzynski, S-B27-61-299-3-0
Grant Smiskey, McDonell     8-12-229-3-0
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi6-11-187-1-2
Tristan Drier, Cadott   7-14-158-1-0
Gabe Prince, Bloomer5-10-76-0-0
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi 19-226-1
Dylan Bowe, Cornell19-197-3
Evan Eckes, McDonell10-147-2
Blake Paul, S-B28-102-0
Ryan Gaudet, Chi-Hi12-98-1
Conner Roth, Cadott16-97-1
Logan Burzynski, S-B   13-95-1
Tegan Ritter, Cadott17-91-0
Easton Goodman, Cadott     27-90-2
Harley Schroeder, LH18-90-0
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Dale Tetrault, McDonell5-174-2
Madden Mahr, S-B9-140-1
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi3-129-1
Nolan Blum, Cadott1-80-0
Henry Hoel, S-B4-72-2
Landon Karlen, S-B11-71-0
David Andersen, McDonell    2-51-1
Evan Rogge, Bloomer1-38-0
Tegan Ritter, Cadott2-37-0
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi2-31-0
ScoringPoints
Dylan Bowe, Cornell20
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi19
Evan Eckes, McDonell18
Dale Tetrault, McDonell18
Logan Burzynski, S-B14
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi14
David Andersen, McDonell    12
Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi12
Easton Goodman, Cadott12

Henry Hoel, S-B

Peter Weir, Cadott

12

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
McDonell1-211-250-461
Stanley-Boyd2-185.5-149.5-335
Chi-Hi2-252-43.5-295.5
Cadott2-168-79-247
Cornell1-211-20-231
Bloomer2-85.5-57-142.5
Lake Holcombe     1-134-0-134
New Auburn0-0-0-0
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Cadott2-112.5-113-225.5
Chi-Hi2-184-105-289
Cornell1-203-92-295
Lake Holcombe     1-286-20-306
Stanley-Boyd2-142-229.5-371.5
Bloomer2-231.5-155.5-387
New Auburn1-426-0-426
McDonell0-0-0-0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News