Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings
Big Rivers W-L W-L Chippewa Falls 0-0 1-0 Eau Claire Memorial 0-0 1-0 Hudson 0-0 1-0 New Richmond 0-0 1-0 River Falls 0-0 1-0 Eau Claire North 0-0 0-1 Menomonie 0-0 0-1 Superior 0-0 0-1
D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls
Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central
Ellsworth at New Richmond
Central Wisconsin West (8-man) W-L W-L Bruce 0-0 0-0 Cornell 0-0 0-0 Lake Holcombe 0-0 0-0 McDonell 0-0 0-0 New Auburn 0-0 0-0 Prairie Farm 0-0 0-0
Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce
Owen-Withee at New Auburn
Cloverbelt W-L W-L Durand 0-0 1-0 Eau Claire Regis 0-0 1-0 Fall Creek 0-0 1-0 Mondovi 0-0 1-0 Elk Mound 0-0 0-1 Neillsville/Granton 0-0 0-1 Osseo-Fairchild 0-0 0-1 Stanley-Boyd 0-0 0-1
Loyal at Neillsville/Granton
Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer
Saint Croix Falls at Elk Mound
Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona
Dunn-St. Croix W-L W-L Boyceville 0-0 1-0 Cadott 0-0 1-0 Clear Lake 0-0 1-0 Colfax 0-0 1-0 Glenwood City 0-0 1-0 Turtle Lake 0-0 1-0 Elmwood/Plum City 0-0 0-1 Spring Valley 0-0
0-1
Blair-Taylor at Elmwood/Plum City
Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Heart O'North W-L W-L Cumberland 0-0 1-0 Northwestern 0-0 1-0 Saint Croix Falls 0-0 1-0 Spooner 0-0 1-0 Barron 0-0 0-1 Bloomer 0-0 0-1 Cameron 0-0 0-1 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-0 0-1
Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer
Grantsburg at Saint Croix Falls
Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Central Wisconsin East (8-Man) W-L W-L Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 0-0 Athens 0-0 0-0 Gilman 0-0 0-0 Greenwood 0-0 0-0 Owen-Withee 0-0 0-0 Thorp 0-0 0-0
Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce
Owen-Withee at New Auburn
Individual Stats
Passing Comp-Att-Yards-TD-INT Logan Burzynski, S-B 14-33-170-1-0 Tristan Drier, Cadott 4-8-124-1-0 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 5-10-76-0-0 Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi 2-4-31-0-1 Keegan Yohnk, Bloomer 1-2-6-0-0
Rushing Att-Yards-TD Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi 8-149-1 Tegan Ritter, Cadott 12-86-0 Logan Buryznski, S-B 6-55-0 Ryan Gaudet, Chi-Hi 5-53-0 Nick Fasbender, Cadott 16-49-1 Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi 10-49-1 Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi 2-40-1 Chase Sturm, S-B 11-38-0 Gabe Prince, Bloomer 15-32-0 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 6-31-1
Receiving Catch-Yards-TD Madden Mahr, S-B 7-104-1 Nolan Blum, Cadott 1-80-1 Evan Rogge, Bloomer 1-38-0 Tegan Ritter, Cadott 2-37-0 Landon Karlen, S-B 4-33-0 Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi 2-31-0 Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer 2-29-0 Henry Hoel, S-B 1-17-0 Landen Hoel, S-B 2-16-0 Karim Bah, Bloomer 2-13-0
Scoring Points Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi 12 Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi 8 Nolan Blum, Cadott 6 Nick Fasbender, Cadott 6 Mason Howard, Chi-Hi 6 Madden Mahr, S-B 6 Esubalew Mason, Chi-Hi 6 Jackson Omar, Bloomer 6 Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi 6
Peter Weir, Cadott
4 Team Stats
Offense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total Chippewa Falls 1-324-31-355 Stanley-Boyd 1-137-170-307 Cadott 1-182-124-306 Bloomer 1-73-89-162 Cornell 0-0-0-0 Lake Holcombe 0-0-0-0 McDonell 0-0-0-0 New Auburn 0-0-0-0
Defense YPG Games-Rush-Pass-Total Chippewa Falls 1-284-13-297 Stanley-Boyd 1-182-124-306 Cadott 1-137-170-307 Bloomer 1-227-163-390 Cornell 0-0-0-0 Lake Holcombe 0-0-0-0 McDonell 0-0-0-0 New Auburn 0-0-0-0
Photos: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd football clash to open season 8-19-22
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd hits the field for warmups.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (22), Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Simon Polman (35)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nolan Blum (23)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott celebrates after Nolan Blum's touchdown reception on Friday evening at Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott celebrates after Nolan Blum's touchdown reception on Friday evening at Stanley.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Peter Weir (10)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Madden Mahr returns a kickoff against Cadott on Friday in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Jordan Peters (3), Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Cole Pfeiffer (69)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7), Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Levi Lindsay (54)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32), Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1), Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (40), Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1), Stanley-Boyd's Grant Hatfield (78)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1), Stanley-Boyd's Grant Hatfield (78)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier makes a tackle against Stanley-Boyd on Friday evening at Oriole Park in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Wyatt Engel (70)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Blake Paul (8)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter runs during a game against Stanley-Boyd last Friday in Stanley.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tegan Ritter (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Brodee Burish (55)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Axel Tegels (52)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Conner Roth (28)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Blake Mellor (22)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Tate Derks (63)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Storm Tiry (50)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Robert Poole (51)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Grant Hatfield (78)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Aaron Sturm (9)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Chase Sturm (40)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Peter Weir (10) gets a high five from Tegan Ritter (22) after making a field goal.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Zach Ciszak (62)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Blake Paul (8)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32), Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Logan Burzynski (2)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Landon Karlen (7)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Tristan Drier (1)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Aaron Sturm (9)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Stanley-Boyd's Robert Poole (51)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Nick Fasbender (32), Stanley-Boyd's Storm Tiry (50)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott's Easton Goodman (20), Stanley-Boyd's Henry Hoel (33)
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott celebrates in the final seconds.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Both teams watch the coin toss.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd football 8-19-22
Cadott linemen warm up.
BRANDON BERG
