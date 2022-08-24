 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
Prep Football

Check out this week's area football schedule, standings and stats leaders

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls0-01-0
Eau Claire Memorial    0-01-0
Hudson0-01-0
New Richmond0-01-0
River Falls0-01-0
Eau Claire North 0-00-1
Menomonie0-00-1
Superior0-00-1

Thursday's Games

D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls

Onalaska at Menomonie

Stevens Point at Hudson

Friday's Games

Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan

Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central

Rice Lake at Superior

Ellsworth at New Richmond

Holmen at River Falls

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Bruce0-00-0
Cornell0-00-0
Lake Holcombe0-00-0
McDonell0-00-0
New Auburn0-00-0
Prairie Farm0-00-0

Thursday's Game

Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce

Friday's Games

McDonell at Greenwood

Cornell at Athens

Gilman at Lake Holcombe

Owen-Withee at New Auburn

Thorp at Prairie Farm

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Durand0-01-0
Eau Claire Regis0-01-0
Fall Creek0-01-0
Mondovi0-01-0
Elk Mound0-00-1
Neillsville/Granton   0-00-1
Osseo-Fairchild0-00-1
Stanley-Boyd    0-00-1

Thursday's Game

Loyal at Neillsville/Granton

Friday's Games

Stanley-Boyd at Marathon

Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer

Saint Croix Falls at Elk Mound

Durand at Prescott

Fall Creek at Augusta

Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona

Osceola at Mondovi

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Boyceville0-01-0
Cadott0-01-0
Clear Lake0-01-0
Colfax0-01-0
Glenwood City0-01-0
Turtle Lake0-01-0
Elmwood/Plum City    0-00-1
Spring Valley0-0

0-1

Thursday's Game

Pittsville at Cadott

Friday's Games

Eleva-Strum at Colfax

Cameron at Boyceville

Blair-Taylor at Elmwood/Plum City

Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Bangor at Turtle Lake

Webster at Clear Lake

Barron at Glenwood City

Heart O'NorthW-L  W-L
Cumberland0-01-0
Northwestern0-01-0
Saint Croix Falls0-01-0
Spooner   0-01-0
Barron0-00-1
Bloomer0-00-1
Cameron0-00-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser     0-00-1

Friday's Games

Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer

Cameron at Boyceville

Cumberland at Ladysmith

Grantsburg at Saint Croix Falls

Somerset at Northwestern

Spooner at Hayward

Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Barron at Glenwood City

Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)      W-L  W-L
Alma Center Lincoln0-00-0 
Athens0-0 0-0 
Gilman0-00-0 
Greenwood0-0 0-0 
Owen-Withee0-0 0-0 
Thorp0-0 0-0 

Thursday's Game

Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce

Friday's Games

McDonell at Greenwood

Cornell at Athens

Gilman at Lake Holcombe

Owen-Withee at New Auburn

Thorp at Prairie Farm

Individual Stats

PassingComp-Att-Yards-TD-INT
Logan Burzynski, S-B14-33-170-1-0
Tristan Drier, Cadott4-8-124-1-0
Gabe Prince, Bloomer5-10-76-0-0
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi    2-4-31-0-1
Keegan Yohnk, Bloomer1-2-6-0-0
RushingAtt-Yards-TD
Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi8-149-1
Tegan Ritter, Cadott12-86-0
Logan Buryznski, S-B6-55-0
Ryan Gaudet, Chi-Hi5-53-0
Nick Fasbender, Cadott16-49-1
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi10-49-1
Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi    2-40-1
Chase Sturm, S-B11-38-0
Gabe Prince, Bloomer15-32-0
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi6-31-1
ReceivingCatch-Yards-TD
Madden Mahr, S-B7-104-1
Nolan Blum, Cadott1-80-1
Evan Rogge, Bloomer1-38-0
Tegan Ritter, Cadott2-37-0
Landon Karlen, S-B4-33-0
Jackson LeMay, Chi-Hi2-31-0
Ethan Rubenzer, Bloomer     2-29-0
Henry Hoel, S-B1-17-0
Landen Hoel, S-B2-16-0
Karim Bah, Bloomer2-13-0
ScoringPoints
Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi     12
Mason Von Haden, Chi-Hi8
Nolan Blum, Cadott6
Nick Fasbender, Cadott6
Mason Howard, Chi-Hi6
Madden Mahr, S-B6
Esubalew Mason, Chi-Hi6
Jackson Omar, Bloomer6
Mayson Tester, Chi-Hi6

Peter Weir, Cadott

4

Team Stats

Offense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Chippewa Falls1-324-31-355
Stanley-Boyd1-137-170-307
Cadott1-182-124-306
Bloomer1-73-89-162
Cornell0-0-0-0
Lake Holcombe     0-0-0-0
McDonell0-0-0-0
New Auburn0-0-0-0
Defense YPGGames-Rush-Pass-Total
Chippewa Falls      1-284-13-297
Stanley-Boyd    1-182-124-306
Cadott1-137-170-307
Bloomer1-227-163-390
Cornell0-0-0-0
Lake Holcombe0-0-0-0
McDonell0-0-0-0
New Auburn0-0-0-0
