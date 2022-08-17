Check out this week's area football schedule

Standings
|Big Rivers
|W-L
|W-L
|Chippewa Falls
|0-0
|0-0
|Eau Claire Memorial
|0-0
|0-0
|Eau Claire North
|0-0
|0-0
|Hudson
|0-0
|0-0
|Menomonie
|0-0
|0-0
|New Richmond
|0-0
|0-0
|Superior
|0-0
|0-0
|River Falls
|0-0
|0-0
Thursday's Games
Chippewa Falls at Holmen
La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial
River Falls at Wisconsin Rapids
Hudson at Marshfield
People are also reading…
Friday's Games
La Crosse Central at Eau Claire North
Superior at Wausau West
Menomonie at Rice Lake
Medford at New Richmond
|Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Bruce
|0-0
|0-0
|Cornell
|0-0
|0-0
|Lake Holcombe
|0-0
|0-0
|McDonell
|0-0
|0-0
|New Auburn
|0-0
|0-0
|Prairie Farm
|0-0
|0-0
No Games This Week
|Cloverbelt
|W-L
|W-L
|Durand
|0-0
|0-0
|Eau Claire Regis
|0-0
|0-0
|Elk Mound
|0-0
|0-0
|Fall Creek
|0-0
|0-0
|Mondovi
|0-0
|0-0
|Neillsville/Granton
|0-0
|0-0
|Osseo-Fairchild
|0-0
|0-0
|Stanley-Boyd
|0-0
|0-0
Thursday's Game
Elk Mound at Spooner
Friday's Games
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Altoona at Fall Creek
Cumberland at Osseo-Fairchild
Mondovi at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
Neillsville/Granton at Colby
Spring Valley at Durand
Saturday's Game
Prescott at Eau Claire Regis
|Dunn-St. Croix
|W-L
|W-L
|Boyceville
|0-0
|0-0
|Cadott
|0-0
|0-0
|Clear Lake
|0-0
|0-0
|Colfax
|0-0
|0-0
|Elmwood/Plum City
|0-0
|0-0
|Glenwood City
|0-0
|0-0
|Spring Valley
|0-0
|0-0
|Turtle Lake
|0-0
0-0
Friday's Games
Cadott at Stanley-Boyd
Colfax at Whitehall
Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton
Clear Lake at Cameron
Elmwood/Plum City at Pepin/Alma
Spring Valley at Durand
Turtle Lake at Webster
Glenwood City at Eleva-Strum
|Heart O'North
|W-L
|W-L
|Barron
|0-0
|0-0
|Bloomer
|0-0
|0-0
|Cameron
|0-0
|0-0
|Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
|0-0
|0-0
|Cumberland
|0-0
|0-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|0-0
|Saint Croix Falls
|0-0
|0-0
|Spooner
|0-0
|0-0
Thursday's Games
Bloomer at Somerset
Elk Mound at Spooner
Friday's Games
Ashland at Northwestern
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Manawa
Clear Lake at Cameron
Cumberland at Osseo-Fairchild
Ladysmith at Barron
Saint Croix Falls at Unity
|Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
|W-L
|W-L
|Alma Center Lincoln
|0-0
|0-0
|Athens
|0-0
|0-0
|Gilman
|0-0
|0-0
|Greenwood
|0-0
|0-0
|Owen-Withee
|0-0
|0-0
|Thorp
|0-0
|0-0
No games this week