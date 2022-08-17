 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out this week's area football schedule

Standings

Big RiversW-L 
W-L
Chippewa Falls0-00-0
Eau Claire Memorial    0-00-0
Eau Claire North0-00-0
Hudson0-00-0
Menomonie0-00-0
New Richmond  0-00-0
Superior0-00-0
River Falls0-00-0

Thursday's Games

Chippewa Falls at Holmen

La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire Memorial

River Falls at Wisconsin Rapids

Hudson at Marshfield

Friday's Games

La Crosse Central at Eau Claire North

Superior at Wausau West

Menomonie at Rice Lake

Medford at New Richmond

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L 
W-L
Bruce0-00-0
Cornell0-00-0
Lake Holcombe0-00-0
McDonell0-00-0
New Auburn0-00-0
Prairie Farm0-00-0

No Games This Week

CloverbeltW-LW-L
Durand0-00-0
Eau Claire Regis0-00-0
Elk Mound0-00-0
Fall Creek0-00-0
Mondovi0-00-0
Neillsville/Granton    0-00-0
Osseo-Fairchild0-00-0
Stanley-Boyd    0-00-0

Thursday's Game

Elk Mound at Spooner

Friday's Games

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Altoona at Fall Creek

Cumberland at Osseo-Fairchild

Mondovi at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

Neillsville/Granton at Colby

Spring Valley at Durand

Saturday's Game

Prescott at Eau Claire Regis

Dunn-St. CroixW-LW-L
Boyceville0-00-0
Cadott0-00-0
Clear Lake0-00-0
Colfax0-00-0
Elmwood/Plum City    0-00-0
Glenwood City0-00-0
Spring Valley   0-00-0
Turtle Lake0-0

0-0

Friday's Games

Cadott at Stanley-Boyd

Colfax at Whitehall

Boyceville at Independence/Gilmanton

Clear Lake at Cameron

Elmwood/Plum City at Pepin/Alma

Spring Valley at Durand

Turtle Lake at Webster

Glenwood City at Eleva-Strum

Heart O'NorthW-L  W-L
Barron0-00-0
Bloomer0-00-0
Cameron0-00-0
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser    0-00-0
Cumberland0-00-0
Northwestern0-00-0
Saint Croix Falls0-00-0
Spooner   0-00-0

Thursday's Games

Bloomer at Somerset

Elk Mound at Spooner

Friday's Games

Ashland at Northwestern

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Manawa

Clear Lake at Cameron

Cumberland at Osseo-Fairchild

Ladysmith at Barron

Saint Croix Falls at Unity

Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)      W-L  W-L
Alma Center Lincoln0-00-0 
Athens0-0 0-0 
Gilman0-00-0 
Greenwood0-0 0-0 
Owen-Withee0-0 0-0 
Thorp0-0 0-0 

No games this week

